Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in a Florida court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in a Florida court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social