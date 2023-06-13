'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series "Everwood" and the movie "Hair," died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.
"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," according to the statement.
Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.
The SUV's driver received minor injuries and wasn't hospitalized. He had signalled the turn and wasn't immediately detained although the crash investigation continued, police said.
Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.
His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor's death.
"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson told People magazine.
"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s."
The Connecticut-born Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie "Deadly Hero" and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies "The Eagle Has Landed," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."
He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical "Hair."
He appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in "Everwood" as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name.
Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show "Blue Bloods."
Williams' stage appearances included Broadway shows, including "Grease" and "Pirates of Penzance."
Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative.
"Treat and I spent months in Rome filming "Once Upon a Time in America,"' actor James Woods tweeted. "It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone."
"Working with Treat Williams in Mamet's "Speed the Plow" at Williamstown in '91 was the start of great friendship," tweeted writer, director and producer Justine Williams. "Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you."
"Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man," actor Wendell Pierce tweeted. "In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP."
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Donald Trump was set to make his first court appearance Tuesday in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's election inquiry dilemma. Does he stay or does he go?
Justin Trudeau is very much afraid of the damage a full inquiry could do to his election chances, if he decides to stick around, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair.
O'Toole warns of 'performance politics,' social media perils in final Commons address
If members of Parliament do not avoid the dangers of 'performance politics' and chasing 'likes' on social media, future Canadians will look back on the current moment as the start of the country's decline, Erin O'Toole warned Monday.
9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say
Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.
AI helped create 'last Beatles record,' Paul McCartney says
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record," Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
