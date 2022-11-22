'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads Spirit Award noms
The multiverse-hopping adventure film " Everything Everywhere All At Once " has a leading eight nominations for the Film Independent Spirit Awards with nods for best feature, best director, best lead actor for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and breakthrough for Stephanie Hsu.
The organization announced nominees for its 38th edition on Tuesday, where other top contenders include Todd Field's classical music thriller " Tar," with seven nominations -- including for feature, director, actor for Cate Blanchett and supporting actor for Nina Hoss -- Charlotte Wells' " Aftersun," Sarah Polley's "Women Talking" and Luca Guadagnino's " Bones and All." Aside from "Aftersun," nominated for best first feature, all are best feature nominees alongside the sole nomination for "Our Father, the Devil."
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has become a bit of a Cinderella story this year, earning over $100 million at the global box office against a $25 million budget. It was also nominated for editing and screenplay.
The cannibal romance "Bones and All," which expands nationwide this week, got nominations for Taylor Russell's lead performance and Mark Rylance's supporting role, but none for Timothee Chalamet.
"Women Talking," about women living in an isolated religious colony, did not receive any solo acting nominations but did get the Robert Altman Award for its ensemble, in addition to best director and screenplay nods.
Joining "Aftersun" in the first feature category are "Emily the Criminal," " The Inspection," " Murina," and "Palm Trees and Power Lines."
Paul Mescal was nominated for his leading performance in "Aftersun" while his co-star Frankie Corio was singled out in the breakthrough category.
The awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking and recently raised the budget cap from $22.5 million to $30 million for the main prizes and $1 million for the John Cassavetes Award. The organization also shifted to gender neutral acting awards. The main acting categories now have 10 nominees each.
Lead performance nominees, in addition to Blanchett, Russell, Mescal and Yeoh, are Dale Dickey ("A Love Song" ), Mia Goth ("Pearl" ), Regina Hall ("Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."), Aubrey Plaza ("Emily the Criminal"), Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection") and Andrea Riseborough ("To Leslie").
Other supporting performers nominated are: Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway"), Brian d'Arcy James ("The Cathedral"), Trevante Rhodes ("Bruiser"), Theo Rossi ("Emily the Criminal"), Jonathan Tucker ("Palm Trees and Power Lines") and Gabrielle Union ("The Inspection").
A24 was far and away the most nominated studio with 24 nods total from its slate, which included "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Aftersun," "The Inspection," "After Yang" and "Pearl." Focus Features, which made "Tar" and "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." followed with nine.
"Zola's" Taylour Paige and "The Inspection's" Raul Castillo read the nominations, which are chosen by committees made up of film critics, producers, festival programmers, filmmakers, past winners and Film Independent's Board of Directors. Film independent president Josh Welsh said they considered 409 films.
Films nominated for best documentary included Laura Poitras' Venice-winner " All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," "All that Breathes," "A House Made of Splinters," "Riotsville, U.S.A." and "Midwives."
Best international nominees were: "Corsage," "Joyland," "Leonor Will Never Die," "Return to Seoul" and "Saint Omer."
At the 37th edition earlier this year, Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrente adaptation "The Lost Daughter" won best feature, best director and best screenplay. But Netflix won't have a repeat showing in March: The streamer received zero nominations Tuesday. The budget cap meant that several of its films like, "White Noise" and "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," were not eligible.
Some other high-profile award hopefuls that received zero nominations were James Gray's "Armageddon Time" and Darren Aronofsky's " The Whale."
The Spirit Awards also hand out awards to television shows, but those nominees won't be announced until Dec. 13. The beachside ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on March 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
'How does anyone get over this?': Family of Alta. mother, child slain by next-door sex offender speak before sentencing
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Canada
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Mendicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
One in three Ukrainians with visas have reached Canada as applications approach 700K
Government statistics show fewer than one-third of Ukrainians approved for temporary Canadian visas have arrived in the country, even as hundreds of thousands of others remain in the queue waiting to find out if they qualify to travel to Canada.
-
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
World
-
Ukraine is investigating alleged prisoner shooting video
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the conduct of Russian troops who appeared in a video that Moscow alleged showed them trying to surrender, then being shot.
-
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
-
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured.
-
The notable legal clouds that continue to hang over Donald Trump
All eyes are on former U.S. president Donald Trump, who has launched another White House bid. Here's an updated list of notable investigations, lawsuits and controversies that he is involved in.
-
Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
-
Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man
A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
-
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Health
-
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
-
Are you a health-care worker amid the 'multi-demic' of respiratory illnesses? We want to hear from you
Facing a 'multi-demic' of respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and flu cases, hospitals across Canada are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses. If you're a health-care worker dealing with the pressure of more patients, or recently left the profession due to stress, we want to hear from you.
-
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Sci-Tech
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
Entertainment
-
-
Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Oregon
Good news for fans of 'The Goonies:' the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
Business
-
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
-
Loblaw bargaining standoff a sign of heightened labour tension: expert
A labour expert said the tense bargaining between Loblaw and its distribution workers in Calgary is emblematic of the wider labour movement in 2022 amid the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation.
-
FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing
The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner
Meet Mitchel Dyck, the man who won $70 Million on an October 2022 Lotto Max draw.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
Sports
-
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
-
Arab world revels in Saudi World Cup win over Argentina
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world after Saudi Arabia's shocking win over Argentina at the World Cup on Tuesday.
-
Hundreds of fans report World Cup ticket woes for 2nd day
Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA's mobile application for a second day.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.