Chris Harrison is 'grateful' for breakup with the 'Bachelor' franchise

Chris Harrison now says his time working on the “Bachelor” franchise was both a “blessing and a curse.”

During a recent episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, which is hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick, Harrison touched on what it was like to be involved with the franchise.

“I still look at this as a blessing in my life. It was hard at first, obviously, it wasn't immediate where I felt great about everything because what I went through was tumultuous,” Harrison said. “I don't wish it on anybody.”

In February 2021 it was announced that the host and producer would be stepping away from his hosting duties after he publicly defended Rachael Kirkconnell, a “Bachelor” contestant who was criticized after photographs of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 surfaced during her time on the show.

“This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions,” Harrison said at the time in an Instagram post. “To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”

Months later, it was announced that he would be leaving for good.

Harrison said during the podcast this week that the whole experience was “something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through.”

“But, with that said, I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation,” he added. “And I did and that was a very difficult situation.”

Former football player and Season 5 “Bachelor” Jesse Palmer took over as host.