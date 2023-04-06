Calgary's Suzette Mayr on short list for US$150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction
Calgary author Suzette Mayr has been shortlisted for the inaugural Carol Shields Prize for Fiction.
The US$150,000 award celebrates excellence in fiction by women and non-binary writers in Canada and the United States.
Mayr made the cut for her historical novel "The Sleeping Car Porter," which won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize last November.
It's told from the perspective of a queer Black train porter who stays up all night to serve white passengers in 1929.
The rest of the short list is comprised of U.S. authors: Daphne Palasi Andreades for "Brown Girls'," Fatimah Asghar for "When We Were Sisters," Talia Lakshmi Kolluri for "What We Fed to the Manticore" and Alexis Schaitkin for "Elsewhere."
Each runner-up gets US$12,500. The award will be handed out at an event in Nashville on May 4.
The Carol Shields prize is named after the Pulitzer Prize-winning Canadian-American author of "The Stone Diaries" and is touted as the largest literary purse for women writers.
Shields was born in Oak Park, Ill., in 1935 and moved to Canada in 1957. She died from complications of breast cancer in Victoria in 2003, at age 68.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
'An embarrassment to the nation': Former PM Chretien on state of 24 Sussex Drive
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the current state of 24 Sussex Drive is 'an embarrassment to the nation.'
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Canada
-
Doctor says health wait times now permanent after high court rejects challenge
The doctor who led a legal challenge over a patient's right to pay for private medical care says a decision by Canada's top court not to hear an appeal means long wait times have been 'forcibly embedded' into the medicare system.
-
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
-
Man arrested for 'targeted' arson at home of Ukrainian pastor in Victoria
Walter "Theo" Machinski, of Nanaimo, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with carrying out the attack. According to the church, a man with the same name served as the church's pastor before the current pastor, whose home was attacked, took over the role.
-
Eight-year-old Sask. boy fatally struck by school bus
A child is dead after an incident involving a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to police.
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. Nearly one million customers are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
1 dead, more than 1M without power after Quebec, Ontario ice storm
Authorities say a Quebec man died this morning when he was crushed by a tree branch that fell after an intense ice storm.
World
-
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties
King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy's ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.
-
Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida's Gulf Coast
The bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida's Gulf Coast, police said Thursday.
-
Biden review of chaotic Afghan withdrawal blames Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday laid the blame on his predecessor, president Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden's presidency.
-
U.S. ambassador and Russian diplomat discuss arrested reporter
The U.S ambassador to Russia and a top Russian diplomat met Thursday to discuss a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last week on espionage charges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
-
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties
King Charles III for the first time has signalled support for research into the monarchy's ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.
-
Israel strikes targets in Gaza, drawing new rocket barrage
The Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday, pushing the region toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site.
Politics
-
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
-
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
-
'An embarrassment to the nation': Former PM Chretien on state of 24 Sussex Drive
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the current state of 24 Sussex Drive is 'an embarrassment to the nation.'
Health
-
Have trouble sleeping? You may be more likely to have a stroke, study suggests
People who have trouble sleeping may be at a higher risk of having a stroke, according to a new study.
-
Japan is running out of space to bury chickens culled over bird flu
Japan has lost so many chickens to bird flu, it's now running out of land to bury them.
-
Idaho governor signs 'abortion trafficking' bill into law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.
Sci-Tech
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
-
'It's an especially bad time': Tech layoffs are hitting ethics and safety teams
Big Tech companies brought on employees focused on election safety, misinformation and online extremism. The wave of cuts has raised questions among some inside and outside the industry about Silicon Valley's commitment to providing extensive guardrails and user protections at a time when content moderation and misinformation remain challenging problems to solve.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.
-
The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series
Four years before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy ever donned their own pink jackets, a group of friends at Rydell High leaned into their image of 'bad girls,' called themselves the Pink Ladies and created a girl gang. Their formation is chronicled in the new 10-episode musical series 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' streaming now on Paramount+.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' has all the charm of an unplugged Game Boy
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' 'Air,' and 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.'
Business
-
Few details in San Francisco stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry.
-
U.S. Court rules documents in Sanford case must be unsealed
The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affidavits from an investigation into child pornography allegations against billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford must be unsealed.
-
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, keeping the unemployment rate steady at near record lows.
Lifestyle
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Study asks: When it comes to dating what matters more, personality or money?
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Sports
-
Gausman leads Blue Jays to 3rd straight win over Royals, 6-3
Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series.
-
England wins 1st women's Finalissima in shootout vs. Brazil
England's Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick to settle the inaugural women's Finalissima after a dramatic game against Brazil watched by 83,132 fans at Wembley ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for the hosts on Thursday.
-
Hovland overcomes Tiger anxiety, tied for 1st at the Masters
When Viktor Hovland learned he'd be playing the first two rounds of the Masters with Tiger Woods, his heart started to race and his anxiety level spiked.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.