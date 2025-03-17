ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith announces first full-length album release in 20 years

By CNN

Published

Will Smith has announced he has a new album coming. “It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28,” Smith wrote in a post on social media. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















