ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Remember ‘The Biggest Loser’? A new docuseries explores the harm the show did in the name of health

By CNN

Published

Contestants exercised for hours a day. (NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.