ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Pamela Bach, actor and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, dies at 62

By The Associated Press

Published

Pamela Bach, former wife of actor David Hasselhoff, speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday June 19, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.