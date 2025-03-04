ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown responds to articles criticizing her appearance

By CNN

Published

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2025 Brit Awards in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.