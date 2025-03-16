ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Liam Payne fans dedicate commemorative bench in Buenos Aires cemetery

Published

A picture of former One Direction singer Liam Payne is surrounded with flowers and candles as part of a makeshift memorial outside the hotel where he fell from a balcony to his death, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.