ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel’s backup plan may be a move to Italy

By CNN

Published

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed he has obtained Italian citizenship. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.