ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Harassed by Assassin’s Creed gamers, a professor fought back with kindness

By The Associated Press

Published

This image provided by Ubisoft shows a scene from the new Assassin's Creed Shadows video game. (Ubisoft via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.