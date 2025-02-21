ADVERTISEMENT

English O Canada lyrics have never been static, musicologist says

By The Canadian Press

Singer Chantal Kreviazuk performs O Canada prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)


















