ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Danielle Spencer, who played little sister Dee on ‘What’s Happening!!,’ dies at 60

By The Associated Press

Published

This Aug. 2019, image provided by Sandra Jones, shows Danielle Louise Spencer posing for a photograph in Midlothian, Va. (Sandra Jones via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.