3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics

3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics

Attending a concert. (bernardbodo/Istock.com) Attending a concert. (bernardbodo/Istock.com)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exclusive

Exclusive | RCMP vacancy rate highest in Manitoba, Nunavut and B.C.

The RCMP's national vacancy rate is currently 4.3 per cent, which is equivalent to an estimated 300 positions. With fewer recruits entering training and more members leaving, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police needs to fill more boots.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social