CTV Morning Live

‘Crip Trip’: New series showcasing people living with disabilities and the systemic issues they face

By Shelby Clarke

Published

A new show based on a quad-amputee and his best friend explores the struggles of living with disabilities, while embarking on a road trip across North America.


















