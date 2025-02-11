ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘I have so many questions’: Family of boy killed at LRT station say police provided conflicting information

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

The family of a teen who was killed at an Edmonton LRT station last week wants answers from police. Nahreman Issa explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.