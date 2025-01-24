ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

'He doesn't understand tariffs': Fierce Trump critic responds to 'economic force' comments

By CTV News Edmonton

Published

Fierce Trump critic comments on Trump's threats John Bolton discusses Donald Trump's unpredictable and often blustery approach to international relations.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.