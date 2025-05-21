ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Ew, those are caterpillars’: Clusters of crawlers turning heads near Edmonton

By Adrienne Lee

Published

People in and near Edmonton might start seeing an increase in the number of caterpillars around. As Connor Hogg reports, the bugs are mostly harmless.


















