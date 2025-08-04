ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton’s housing starts are booming, but is new always better than old?

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

"For sale" signs in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2025. (Nicole Weisberg/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.