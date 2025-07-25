ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Breaking down the cost for KDays, Taste of Edmonton

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

It's festival season and the costs can add up, driving people away, but organizers are offering options for people looking to get the best bang for their buck.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.