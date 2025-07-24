ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta alters rules, making it easier for nurses to get benefits for on-the-job PTSD

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Misericordia Community Hospital on Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.