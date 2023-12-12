Wintry weather blows into Canada. Here's where

Wintry weather is moving out of Atlantic Canada on Tuesday just as a smaller storm moves in.

Canadians have been experiencing a mix of wintry weather over the last several days, from freezing rain, snow and high winds to mixed precipitation.

Canada's East Coast was the epicentre of multiple storm systems that first brought snow and then rain in the last week.

But things changed Monday, with some cities breaking decades-long heat records, while others saw temperatures well above the seasonal norm.

By Tuesday, there were a few lingering weather alerts for Newfoundland and Labrador from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC).

Canadians were under a wind warning in Connaigre and Bonavista Peninsula, N.L.

Wind gusts could reach speeds of 110 km/h in "exposed" areas, the ECC warning read. The wind was expected to last until midday, according to the weather agency.

There will be a brief break in winter weather for Atlantic Canada until a cold front hitting Ontario and Quebec first moves east later this week, according to CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Precipitation is possible across Ontario and Quebec Tuesday due to this cold front, which is bringing wind gusts to that part of the country, McEwen said.

"All of this being driven by these very gusty winds. These squalls are going to give whiteout conditions across (parts of Ontario) as they develop," she said.

ECC issued a warning, an advisory and a watch for three parts of Ontario on Tuesday morning.

The communities around Batchawana Bay, Ont., are under a snow squall warning, which could reduce visibility, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.

The lake effect snow also prompted a weather advisory for areas between Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake, Ont., with 10 to 15 centimetres expected, according to ECC.

A snow squall watch was issued by ECC a bit further south, around Parry Sound and Killbear, Ont. The area should expect 10 to 25 centimetres of snow overnight Tuesday, the forecast said.

The same cold front bringing wintry weather to Ontario prompted an advisory for a large portion of Quebec along the Ottawa River.

"This afternoon and evening, with the passage of a cold front, flurries at times heavy combined with local blowing snow will make travelling conditions difficult," the advisory read.

Communities like Mont Laurier, Val-d'Or and Amos could see conditions change rapidly, ECC said.

WEST COAST STORM INCOMING

Weather conditions in the Prairies were not notable enough to prompt any advisories from ECC on Tuesday morning.

But on Canada's West Coast, a "strong frontal system" is moving in, bringing winds that could cause "damage," an ECC warning read.

ECC has issued a wind warning for the communities of Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert, B.C.

Wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 110 km/h before easing in the afternoon and moving east, the warning said.

Further north, in Yukon, another wind warning is in effect for Haines, Whitehorse and Carmacks.

As the storm system passes through the B.C. mountains, ECC said, it will cause "rising pressure" for the southern Yukon communities.

Further north in the territory, "falling pressure" prompted ECC to issue a blizzard warning for the areas around Dawson, as "strong, gusty winds" blow through the Richardson Mountains.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," the warning from ECC said.