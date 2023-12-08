As storms move across Canada, more snow is on the way. Here's where

A storm system bringing a mix of messy winter weather to Canadians is moving east this weekend, just as another storm begins.

After dumping snow and making conditions slippery with freezing rain in Alberta and Saskatchewan earlier this week, the first of these storms is heading east, toward Ontario.

A second storm that arrived overnight in Newfoundland is expected to bury the west coast of the island in snow on Friday.

And "steady" snow can be found in southern Alberta due to a third storm that tracked into the province overnight on Thursday, according to McEwen.

Canadians elsewhere, too, are unlikely to get a break from snow or rain, as a fourth storm system is "brewing" off the coast of Vancouver Island, CTV Your Morning's Chief Meteorologist, Kelsey McEwen said.

"We've got a Pacific frontal system hitting B.C. This one's going to bring a lot of snow," she said.

WARNINGS IN MANITOBA, ONTARIO

On Thursday, a storm system made a mess of Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing freezing rain followed by snow to the provinces.

That same system is now impacting Manitoba, with Environment Canada issuing snowfall warnings for areas including Waterhen Meadow Portage and Skownan.

The weather agency predicts the low-pressure system could drop between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, but accumulations "will vary," it said.

"Temperatures are near the freezing mark and there may be some melting," Environment Canada's warning read.

The snow is expected to taper off by Friday afternoon as it tracks its way into Ontario, the forecast said.

Portions of northwest Ontario are under a freezing rain warning and a special weather statement on Friday.

The front half of the system is bringing two to three millimetres of ice to the region of Big Trout Lake and Kasabonika, Ont., according to Environment Canada.

As the system moves further into the province during the day Friday, freezing rain "may be" mixed with snow before switching to snow late Friday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

A special weather statement advising of "significant snowfall" was issued for parts of Pickle Lake and Cat Lake, Ont., on Friday morning.

Environment Canada said 10 to 20 centimetres may fall, and reduced visibility from blowing snow could occur.

STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND

A snowstorm could bring upwards of 30 centimetres of snow to portions of Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday.

Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings to parts of Parson's Pond, Hawke's Bay and Nain, N.L.

Overnight Thursday the snow made its way to the province with "hazardous" conditions expected to continue on Friday, Environment Canada warned.

About eight to 12 centimetres of snow is predicted, but higher elevation areas could see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

"Rain may begin to mix with snow along parts of the coast today as temperatures approach zero," the winter storm warning read. "Visibility will begin to improve tonight as the snow tapers to flurries and winds begin to ease."

STORM EASES OUT WEST WITH ANOTHER ON THE WAY

Just as one storm travelled out of Alberta on Thursday, another system was on the way.

On Friday the areas of Crowsnest Pass, including Coleman and Frank, Alta., remained under a winter storm warning, with two to four centimetres of snow expected to fall on Friday, Environment Canada said.

Totals for southern Alberta communities will be around 10 to 20 centimetres, Environment Canada's website read.

There will be a few days of relief for the communities with a warm-up on the way for this part of Alberta, McEwen said, until Sunday when another storm is expected to creep up.

"There's a big weather system brewing that has a lot of moisture available to it," she said. "A warmer air mass has the opportunity to hold more moisture and so rainfall and snowfall events typically bring a lot more precipitation with them."

The storm was located off the coast of B.C. on Friday, but forecasters said it is likely to move its way over the province, bringing snow from Tofino to North Vancouver.

"Vancouver in particular is likely going to get hit quite hard with snowfall, and then it (will spread) into the interior as we head into the evening on Saturday," McEwen said.

Overnight Saturday, as the storm passes through the mountains, a Chinook arch is expected to "prompt" a warm-up through the Prairies, she said.

"As we head into Sunday, Calgary jumps up to four degrees, Edmonton as well sees that boost in temperatures," she said. "You'll get it like a day or two later for Saskatchewan and Manitoba."