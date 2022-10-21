Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Roslyn gained strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 100 km/h Friday. It was centred about 460 kilometres south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes -- the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta -- and moving west-northwest at 11 km/h.
Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward, brushing past Cabo Corrientes and then reaching the coast Saturday night or Sunday.
Hurricane Orlene made landfall in roughly the same area, about 75 kilometres southeast of Mazatlan, on October 3.
The hurricane centre said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 150 kilometres from Roslyn's core.
Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering the Bahia de Banderas that includes Puerto Vallarta and for a strip of coast to the south of the bay.
The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding. and the U.S. Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.
Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro said by Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled on Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
RCMP release surveillance video of migrant family that died at Canada/U.S. border
RCMP has released a surveillance video of a migrant family from India who were found dead near Emerson, Man. in January, as they attempt to track the family’s movements in the week leading up to their death.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
WATCH LIVE | Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued its extraordinary subpoena o Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say "personally orchestrated" a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
