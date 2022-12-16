Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos
A team of researchers has discovered a nursery of baby hammerhead sharks off an island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction.
The so-called haven for hammerhead hatchlings, who are less than a year old, was discovered near Isabela Island, the Galapagos' largest island, and offers refuge for the sharks during mating and early development stages.
"The discovery of these new breeding areas is very important, especially for the hammerhead shark," said park ranger Eduardo Espinoza in a statement on Friday from the Galapagos National Park.
"It is an iconic species for the Galapagos, but it is in critical danger of extinction."
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) considers the scalloped hammerhead shark, the species found in the Galapagos, as "critically endangered."
It is largely threatened by commercial fishing and demand for their fins, which are used to make shark fin soup.
Researchers spent months scouring the archipelago for possible nursery sites as part of a hammerhead shark monitoring program.
Scientists with the national park had previously identified two other locations with similar characteristics on nearby islands.
"We managed to include these nurseries in a list of important areas for shark conservation, a new protection category under the IUCN," Espinoza said.
Researchers are monitoring the nurseries to track the young shark population in nursery areas and to follow their migration patterns.
The Galapagos Islands with its unique wildlife was critical to British scientist Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. It is home to many species not found elsewhere such as giant tortoises, flightless cormorants and marine iguanas.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo
A hippo has attacked a 2-year-old boy in Uganda, swallowing half of his body before spitting him out, a statement from the Uganda Police Force said on Friday.
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
2 peacekeepers killed, 4 wounded in attack in Mali, UN says
Two UN peacekeepers from Nigeria were killed and four others wounded in an attack Friday on a peace patrol in the town of Timbuktu in northern Mali, the United Nations said.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
Scientists discover hammerhead shark nursery in Ecuador's Galapagos
A team of researchers has discovered a nursery of baby hammerhead sharks off an island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction.
Canada
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidies
There's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Crown tasked with rare case of no body and no identity in alleged serial killer case
More than two weeks have passed since police laid additional murder charges against an alleged serial killer, including one for the killing of an unidentified woman whose remains have not been found.
-
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
CBSA seizes record 2,500 kg of opium from shipping pallets in Vancouver
The Canada Border Services Agency has made a historic drug bust in Vancouver. Nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium have been seized from 247 shipping pallets, marking the largest drug bust of its kind by the CBSA.
World
-
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
-
Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation
A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate, Philip Dybvig, over sexual harassment allegations that the economist's attorney dismisses as "professional rivalry."
-
Accused NYC subway shooter now faces more federal charges
Frank James, the man authorities have said was behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured in April, now faces 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, according to a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury Friday.
-
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
-
U.S. TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.
-
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump
Politics
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
-
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
What flu strain is circulating now and why are so many kids getting sick?
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
-
Few Canadians plan to donate blood and plasma this holiday season, despite a big need
A new Ipsos survey shows that while 6 out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent plan to donate, despite a pressing need for several blood types.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company's workforce in half, upending the platform's verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts - including those of white nationalists - and suspending journalists who've been covering him.
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Entertainment
-
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.
-
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
Business
-
Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses.
-
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
-
S&P/TSX composite slides again as hopes for 'Santa Claus rally' fade
Investor hopes for a "Santa Claus rally" this December were dampened yet again Friday, as broad-based declines capped a week of losses on North American markets.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to 'burn hazard.'
Sports
-
Oldham, Asselin achieve new highs in big air as Canadians take gold and bronze
Megan Oldham earned the first big air victory of her career and Olivia Asselin had her first-ever World Cup medal as Canada won gold and bronze on Friday.
-
Concern for virus-hit France as 5 players miss training ahead of World Cup final
Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina.
-
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.