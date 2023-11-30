Climate and Environment

    • On 1st day, UN climate conference sets up fund for countries hit by disasters like flood and drought

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -

    The world just took a big step toward compensating countries hit by deadly floods, heat and droughts.

    Nearly all the world's nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year's UN climate conference. Some countries started putting in money right away -- if little compared to the overall anticipated needs.

    Sultan al-Jaber, the president of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, hailed "the first decision to be adopted on day one of any COP" -- and his country, the United Arab Emirates -- would chip in US$100 million to the fund. Other countries stepped up with big-ticket commitments, including Germany, also at US$100 million.

    Developing nations had long sought to address the problem of inadequate funding for responding to climate disasters caused by climate change, which hit them especially hard, and for which they have little responsibility -- industrialized countries have spewed out carbon emissions that are trapping heat in the atmosphere.

    But many details of the "loss and damage funds" were left unresolved, such as how large it would be, who would administer it, and more.

    A recent report by the United Nations estimates that up to US$387 billion will be needed annually if developing countries are to adapt to climate-driven changes.

    Some activists and experts are skeptical that the fund will raise anything close to that amount. A Green Climate Fund that was first proposed at the 2009 climate talks in Copenhagen, and began raising money in 2014, hasn't come close to its goal of US$100 billion annually.

    The fund will be hosted by the World Bank for the next four years and the plan is to launch it by 2024. A developing country representative will get a seat on its board.

    A number of industrialized nations have insist that all countries should contribute to the fund, and the agreement will prioritize those most vulnerable to climate change -- even though any climate-affected community or country is eligible.

    ------

    Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India.

    Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    MORE Climate News

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News