Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast

Several provinces and territories face a mixture of snowfall and extreme cold warnings, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

The tail end of a winter weekend storm is bringing in heavy snow and extreme cold across the Prairies on Monday.

The weather agency issued an extreme cold warning for parts of Alberta, with wind chills nearing -40 Monday morning before significantly subsiding on Tuesday.

Parts of northern Saskatchewan face snowfall warnings, with less than 10 centimetres expected through the evening.

Northern Manitoba areas also can expect snowfall up to 15 centimetres as heavy snow with strong winds could at times reduce visibility, the weather agency said.

Inland areas in northwestern B.C., including Terrace and Kitimat, are in for strong winds and wind chill values near -20 as part of what's described as 'arctic outflow,' according to Environment Canada.

In the territories, areas in Nunavut like Gjoa Haven and Kugaaruk can expect wind chills near –55 Monday night through Tuesday. A blizzard warning was issued for the Kugluktuk area which forecast blowing snow and winds.

In parts of northwestern Ontario, residents should watch out for a blowing snow advisory suggesting visibility could become 'significantly' reduced amid strong wind gusting up to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada said temperatures are set to reach a mild 13 C in Toronto Monday afternoon.

A wind warning was issued for Umiujaq, Que., with easterly winds gusting near 90 km/h. Environment Canada warned loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

There were no weather alerts issued for the Northwest Territories nor Atlantic Canada as of Monday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press