Climate and Environment

    • Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis reaches 43

    MEXICO CITY -

    The death toll from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that battered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, has risen to 43, said Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado in a social media post.

    As of Saturday, the Mexican government had reported 39 deaths with 10 people missing.

    The new tally of fatalities comprised 33 men and 10 women, Salgado said in a post on the platform X.

    She added that electricity had been restored to 58% of Acapulco, and that officials had visited 10,000 families in Acapulco and the nearby city of Coyuca de Benitez for a census to evaluate damages.

    "These have been intense days of non-stop work," Salgado said, noting that officials were working to distribute aid.

    Residents in still-flooded areas have criticized the lack of government help, and many people are still searching for family members after losing contact when the storm hit on Wednesday.

    With winds of 165 mph (266 kph), Hurricane Otis flooded city, wreaked homes, stores and hotels, and severed communications.

    (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Climate News

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News