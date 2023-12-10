At COP28, sticking points remain on fossil fuels and adapting to climate as talks near crunch time
Negotiators have been urged to narrow down their options so they can agree on how to save Earth from disastrous levels of warming and help vulnerable societies adapt to weather extremes as the clock runs down on United Nations climate talks.
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber told journalists on Sunday that negotiators were "making good progress," just not fast enough. So he was borrowing from Arab culture and convening a majlis Sunday afternoon, a new format for talks where he was bringing ministers from all countries to sit together in a circle, more as a conversation. He begged them to leave their objections and talking points behind.
"I want everyone to come ready to be flexible and to accept compromise," he said, as protesters could be heard nearby calling for the end of fossil fuels.
"Failure or lack of progress or watering down my ambition is not an option," al-Jaber said. "Nothing else can help us do a better job in protecting our people and our planet."
There some were signs negotiators were moving forward Sunday: A new draft agreement on global adaptation goals -- which will determine how poor countries will brace themselves for climate change-fueled weather extremes like drought, heat and storms -- was released.
The draft text expresses concern over the gap between the money needed for adaptation and how much countries are getting, but it doesn't say exactly how much cash countries need to adapt to climate change.
One option in the draft proposes an assessment of each country's vulnerability to climate change by 2025 and to establish early warning systems for extreme weather events by 2027. Another option is for countries to come up with national adaptation plans and implement them by 2030.
The new draft "presents the skeleton of what could be a reasonable framework" on how to adapt to climate change, said Ana Mulio Alvarez of climate think tank E3G, but to be effective, adapting to climate change "requires developed countries to provide support to developing countries" to actually enact plans.
Mohamed Adow of climate think tank Power Shift Africa said that the draft "sets clear targets, but overall the text is weak" as it doesn't adequately address how to finance adaptation.
Thibyan Ibrahim from the Small Islands Developing States negotiating bloc called the progress on adaptation "a bit disappointing."
A draft text on the Global Stocktake -- the part of the negotiations that assesses where the world is at with curbing warming and how countries can stick to climate goals -- were still stuffed with several options over how to phase-out planet-warming fossil fuels.
Shantal Munro-Knight, a climate negotiator for Barbados, said motivation to get a strong deal among countries was high.
"I don't think anyone wants to go away from the COP without a really ambitious program, and that's where I think everybody is. You didn't hear negative pushback too much because we are all in that moment," Munro-Knight said.
But Marshall Islands Climate Envoy Tina Stege acknowledged "there is a lot more work that needs to be done. The presidency has a lot on its plate and we don't have a lot of time."
Sticking points are along familiar lines for negotiators, with some countries wanting to see strong language on phasing out the use of fossil fuel while others are hesitant to have forceful language on the issue because they're continue to develop their oil, gas or coal industries.
"It's very clear that there is a group of countries here that don't want to phase out fossil fuels," said German climate envoy Jennifer Morgan. Small island states, Latin American countries and European countries are pushing for a phase-out, but other nations are "still far apart."
"It's going to be very difficult," Morgan said. "I'm a bit worried."
Rachel Cleetus of the Union of Concerned Scientists told journalists Sunday that "the big laggards, the ones being obstinate, is definitely Saudi Arabia and the OPEC countries," the powerful oil cartel.
Brandon Wu of ActionAid USA also criticized America's plans to expand oil and gas production.
"I think it's quite easy to point the finger at some of the Gulf states here," Wu said. "But, you know, we should not ignore the fact that the United States has the single largest oil and gas expansion plans of any country in the world by far. It's not even close."
Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey from Massachusetts, acknowledged the Ukraine war boosted domestic natural gas production because "the LNG industry in the United States saw an opportunity to dramatically expand its footprint."
But he added: "We cannot preach temperance from a bar stool. We cannot tell the rest of the world you should move toward a renewable energy future if we ourselves are spreading this LNG poison around the world."
Meanwhile, an analysis by the Paris-based International Energy Agency on Sunday found that the several pledges made at COP28 to move to clean energy -- hundreds of countries promised to triple renewables and double energy efficiency and several oil and gas companies pledged to slash their methane emissions -- were nowhere near what's needed to cap warming to to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times.
If countries and companies kept their promises, it would result in around four gigatons fewer of carbon pollution globally by 2030, the report said. That's only about 30% of the "emissions gap" -- the difference between how much the world is currently emitting and how much it can emit if the world is to meet its climate goals.
And that's only if countries and companies actually stick to their promises.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Bangladesh's special envoy for climate change, expressed doubt that the pledges made would be met.
"Countries make pledges, they are not delivered upon. There is a widening deficit," he said. "We talk about emissions gap, adaptation gap, but the most important gap is the gap in solidarity and trust."
Lisa Fischer, program lead at E3G, said the oil and gas initiatives already announced "are just tinkering around the edges" of the climate problem.
Fischer and others worried that while countries seem to be warming up to language for a phase-out of fossil fuels, there is likely to be loophole language -- the world "unabated" before fossil fuels -- that leaves options for burning of oil and gas but somehow capturing the pollution, something that is tricky and expensive. Key will be how "unabated" will be defined, she said.
Some observers on Sunday were cautiously optimistic about the progress so far.
"We are close to making history here," said Kaisa Kosonen, Policy Coordinator at Greenpeace International. "Never before have I seen this level of pressure, with people saying let's just do it. They are finally addressing the root cause of climate change."
Climate negotiators now know where they're going next year: Baku, Azerbaijan. After more than a year of squabbling about the site of 2024 United Nations climate conference and different Eastern European nations vetoing options, the region agreed upon Baku as part of a peace deal between warring Armenia and Azerbaijan. The necessary paperwork was submitted late Saturday for a mid-November meeting.
------
Associated Press journalists Seth Borenstein, Olivia Zhang, David Keyton and Joshua A. Bickel contributed to the report. Gaurav Saini from The Press Trust of India also contributed.
Correction
This story has been corrected to show that a new draft on adaptation is not the first version released of the text.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say
A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said. The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighbourhoods
Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers cleaned up Sunday from severe weekend storms and tornadoes that killed six people and sent more to the hospital while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power to tens of thousands.
A gigantic new ICBM will take U.S. nuclear missiles out of the Cold War-era but add 21st-century risks
The $96 billion Sentinel overhaul involves 450 silos across five states, their control centres, three nuclear missile bases and several other testing facilities. The project is so ambitious it has raised questions as to whether the Air Force can get it all done at once.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
Woman charged with manslaughter after 2 sets of young twins killed in 2021 U.K. fire
A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021.
Canada
-
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
-
Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza
Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last.
-
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
Feds recover $40M from defunct Quebec vaccine developer Medicago
The federal government has recovered $40 million of its investment in the now-defunct Quebec-based vaccine developer Medicago as part of a deal with the parent company, the innovation minister announced Thursday.
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
World
-
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighbourhoods
Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers cleaned up Sunday from severe weekend storms and tornadoes that killed six people and sent more to the hospital while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power to tens of thousands.
-
Woman charged with manslaughter after 2 sets of young twins killed in 2021 U.K. fire
A woman has been charged with four counts of manslaughter after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that ripped through a London home in 2021.
-
France says one of its warships was targeted by drones from direction of Yemen. Both were shot down
France said Sunday that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by two drones coming from Yemen. Both were intercepted and shot down.
-
Children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi accept the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf
The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony Sunday in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women's rights and democracy in her country, as well as fighting against the death penalty.
-
At UN climate talks, cameras are everywhere. Many belong to Emirati company with a murky history
At the United Nations' COP28 climate summit in Dubai, surveillance cameras seem to be everywhere you turn. And that has some worried.
-
Iran bans Mahsa Amini's family from traveling to accept the European Union's top human rights prize
Iranian authorities banned members of the late Mahsa Amini's family from traveling to accept the European Union's top human rights prize on her behalf, a civil rights monitor reported. Amini's death while in police custody in 2022 sparked nationwide protests that rocked the Islamic Republic.
Politics
-
Mideast ministers in Ottawa to discuss Israel-Hamas war with Joly, Trudeau
A group of foreign ministers from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are in Ottawa today for a quietly planned meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to discuss attempts to end the Israel-Hamas war.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
-
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
Health
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians' waited longer for health care in 2023
A new report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank, says people waited longer in 2023 to receive treatment from a specialist. Here's where.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
-
Nuclear fission may play key role in the creation of heavy elements when neutron stars collide: study
New scientific models are suggesting that nuclear fission may play a key role in the creation of heavy elements in the universe—which, if true, would be the first example of nuclear fission occurring in space.
Entertainment
-
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the 1st tour to gross over US$1B, Pollstar says
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.
-
Movie reviews: Every frame of 'The Boy and the Heron' exudes warmth, wonder, poignancy and poetry
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies- 'The Boy and the Heron,' 'Leave the World Behind,' 'Eileen' and 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.'
Business
-
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
-
Wireless companies' spectrum gains could have lasting effect on 5G quality, pricing
As an underdog in Canada's recent spectrum auction, Execulink Telecom Inc. CEO Ian Stevens acknowledged that 'inexperience and budget' were working against his company compared with some of the bigger players.
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
Lifestyle
-
Thousands of revelers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon
Here come Santa Clauses. Again. Throngs of people dressed as jolly Old St. Nick descended on New York City for the annual SantaCon charity pub crawl on Saturday.
-
Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases recalled due to potential botulism threat
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling several Kopi Thyme brand sauces and soup bases due to the potential growth of bacteria that causes botulism.
-
A massive garden light display is one of the newest holiday traditions in St. John's
The Merry and Bright light festival has illuminated the botanical gardens in St. John's, N.L. for seven years, and it just keeps getting bigger.
Sports
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
-
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
-
Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys
The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.