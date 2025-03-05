ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Powerful U.S. storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn more tornadoes

By The Associated Press

Published

A snowplow is on the move in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.