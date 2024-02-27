Young people more exposed to online hate than national average: Statistics Canada

Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
More than 70 per cent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 were exposed to online hate and violence in 2022, according to a new report issued by Statistics Canada.
The agency defined this type of online content as terrorist content or violence towards ethnic groups.
The report, published Tuesday, uses data from the Canadian Social Survey, the Canadian Internet Use Survey, the Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces, and the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey. The date covers the period between 2018 and 2022.
Canadians aged 15 to 24 were the most likely to be exposed to online hate, with 71 per cent reporting seeing media that may incite hate or violence, compared to the national average of 49 per cent. Young people with a disability were 2.5 times more likely to be exposed to online hate compared to those without a disability.
Cyber-related hate crimes, defined as hatred toward a person because of their race, ethnicity, gender identity or religion, increased from 92 reported incidents in 2018 to 219 incidents in 2022. The most common cyber-related hate crimes were those targeting Black people and a person's sexual orientation, followed by those that targeted the Jewish population.
The report notes that while virtual hate crimes go underreported, police-reported cases provide a snapshot of what kind of crimes are committed and the demographics of victims.
"Of the cyber-related hate crimes that took place from 2018 to 2022, 82 per cent were violent and 18 per cent were non-violent," reads the report.
Among those who reported hate crimes to police, the age group that represented the highest proportion of victims were Canadians aged 12 to 17, at 23 per cent.
The main perpetrators of online hate crimes were boys and men, who represented 87 per cent of the suspects or people charged in these cases. Teenage boys, in particular, were six times more likely to perpetrate cyber-related hate crimes than teenage girls were.
Women are also more likely to be pressured into sending explicit content online.
"In addition, among young people aged 15 to 24, women (25 per cent) were two and a half times as likely as men (10 per cent) to receive unsolicited sexually suggestive or explicit images or messages," reads the report.
Minutes before losing consciousness, mass killer Myles Sanderson told his arresting RCMP officers 'you should have f**king shot me.'
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
More than 70 per cent of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 were exposed to online hate and violence in 2022, according to a new report issued by Statistics Canada.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Kensington Palace says Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of a personal matter.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force's systems during a recent cyberattack.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has tabled its long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians, and particularly youth, against online harms. Here are five things Bill C-63 proposes to do.
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Multiple offers are mounting for houses under the $1 million mark in Toronto while prices stay steady and competition moves faster and fiercer, according to real estate agents in the city.
Ontario’s health minister says she has to wait and see the details of the federal government’s new pharmacare deal before committing to it.
The Courtyard Restaurant on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market is closing its doors for good on Tuesday.
It's unseasonably warm in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is warning about a potential flash freeze just days from now.
Unions representing federal public sector workers gathered on the eighth anniversary of the launch of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system and called on the government to provide additional damages for workers.
Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.
Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation involving three suspects.
Crown Attorney Jean Kim made bold accusations in a Newmarket courtroom on Tuesday during her closing submissions, suggesting John Sedo killed his wife, Helen, after a heated argument, dumped her body, and burned any proof.
Don Cameron Potato Night has been a community tradition for 26 years, but it’s about to see its biggest change yet at this Sunday’s game.
Police are seeking witnesses to a rollover crash on Highway 403 near Woodstock.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
For the second year in a row, the London Boat, Fishing, and Outdoor Show received widespread online promotion but the event was never actually planned to take place.
Central Elgin municipal workers said they’ll hit the picket line on March 11 if their employer doesn’t meet their demands around wages and benefit enhancements.
The incident happened on South Street West between Wellington Street and Raglan Street. South Street west was closed for several hours while repairs were made to a damaged hydro pole
Windsor police officers have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation into a series of residential break-ins in Windsor and Amherstburg.
Pure Country 89’s Nathan Carr is exceeding his own expectations as his Dry February fundraiser in honour of his late mother, Debbie winds down.
The pool at the Vollmer Complex has reopened again. The pool was initially closed after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend.
Judging by the number of people wearing shorts outside, it's not that surprising that a weather record was broken Tuesday in Montreal, but residents shouldn't get too used to that summer feeling.
Appliance manufactures and a Montreal lawyer say proposed Quebec language regulations will lead to fewer choices and higher costs for products like home appliances.
The Lester B. Pearson, Sir Wilfrid Laurier and English Montreal school boards are rescheduling their pedagogical days so kids can stay home for the solar eclipse on April 8, citing safety concerns.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming to the Maritimes this week.
Nova Scotia's auditor general is asking the Mounties to investigate the provincial Liberal party over its "apparent concealment" of the misuse of public funds by a former employee.
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized $9 million worth of cocaine at the Winnipeg airport, marking the largest seizure of narcotics at an airport in Prairie history.
If you take a trip to Morden’s downtown, a barn with nearly 100 years of history is offering a unique place to stay in the city of discovery.
The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert after an 81-year-old woman went missing earlier on Tuesday.
A Calgary man is recovering from several bites and bruises after he and his two dogs were attacked by two Pit Bull Terriers while out for a walk on Sunday night in the community of Auburn Bay
Parents in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood are speaking out after being told their kids couldn’t attend a nearby school.
A 14-year-old boy in Lethbridge is facing a number of charges, including making and distributing child pornography, connected to the work of an online extremist group.
A school bus driver who worked in Parkland County is facing child pornography charges.
The standalone Stollery Children's Hospital project will receive more funding in the upcoming provincial budget, the minister of health announced Tuesday.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
A comedy club in New Westminster has cancelled an upcoming show following outrage over the performers' sale of Robert Pickton T-shirts.
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he prefers a tough-on-crime approach to online safety issues affecting young people, rather than trying to regulate them.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper 'hacked' its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
The former London home of rock legend Freddie Mercury is available to buy, that is, for those with a cool US$38 million to spare.
A photographer told police he was punched in the face by Taylor Swift's father on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday, hours after the pop star's Australian tour ended.
U.S. President Joe Biden made light of conspiracy theories about him and pop superstar Taylor Swift during an appearance on a late night show and had a ready answer to the question of whether she'll endorse him in 2024: that's classified.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
Japan's Sony 6758.T is cutting about 900 jobs at its PlayStation unit and shutting a studio in London, it said on Tuesday as the videogame industry struggles to recover from a post-pandemic slump.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
The Ontario government has said they will not be providing Toronto with more funding as the cost for hosting the FIFA World Cup continues to rise.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
A fuel analysis company says it now knows the contaminant that was mixed with gas at a Guelph, Ont., gas station, causing dozens of vehicles to break down.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.