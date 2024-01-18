Ukrainian dancers tour Canada to raise funds and awareness for those back home, as the war soon enters its third year

One of the world's top-ranked ballet companies is currently in Canada, performing in Montreal tonight at Espace Saint-Denis.

The National Ballet of Ukraine consists of 150 dancers, 23 of whom are part of the Canadian tour.

The beauty and grace on stage masks the pain and sorrow the dancers carry.

Soloist dancer Maryna Stepanchenko Bondziuk says it was difficult to leave her husband and five-year-old daughter in Kyiv.

"We're always 'oh, alarm!' I know it's night, but I call my husband to see if they're moving from the apartment - if they're going to a safer place," said Stepanchenko Bondziuk

She said they aren't just showcasing Ukrainian culture, the dancers feel it's their duty to share with the world what is happening back home.

Nearly two years after Russia's invasion, there is still no end in sight to the violence.

"People are still dying every day. It's not over. We think it will take a lot of time. But if the people in the world don't forget about this, we hope it will be faster. It's very hard by ourselves," said Stepanchenko Bondziuk.

Money raised from the shows will go to non-profit organizations operating in Ukraine.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation and HUMANITE work directly with Ukrainian families to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

"It's help for the people who now have nothing. No homes. Nothing. We have cities that are empty. They've been bombed. We know we can help these people a little bit to give them something for the future: Some good reasons to live and to dream of the future," said Stepanchenko Bondziuk

They are doing their best to move forward, and honour those who have died.

Fellow dancer Oleksandr Shapoval, a father of two, was killed on the front lines while defending the Donetsk region.

"Until now, we are in shock. We also have dancers who are still in the army now, and fighting. We hope they will be okay and survive," said Stepanchenko Bondziuk.

Before the war in February 2022, the National Ballet of Ukraine staged 16 productions a month at the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House in Kyiv.

Today, the number of productions depends on the circumstances of the conflict.

Dancers say it's an important for Ukrainians, who are constantly on edge, to be able to have a brief escape.

"They have two hours of normal life, you know. They have emotions, and relax with classical music and classical ballet. They always write us after and say 'thanks so much for this,'" said Principal Dancer Natalia Matsak.

The Ballet will be performing a total of 20 shows across Canada until Feb. 11.

They will be making stops in Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.