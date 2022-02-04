An online fundraiser for the trucker convoy protests has been removed by GoFundMe.

“GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created,” the company said in a statement released Friday evening. “We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

According to the Feb. 4 GoFundMe statement, the company determined the fundraiser violated its terms of service, “which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.”

GoFundMe first suspended the “Freedom Convoy” fundraiser on Feb. 2 after it had racked up more than $10 million in donations.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...