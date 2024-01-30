Canada

    • 'Stop driving': Toyota Canada issues warning to owners of more than 7,000 vehicles affected by recall

    Share

    Toyota is telling the owners of around 7,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their air bag inflators may explode.

    The notice covers certain 2003-2004 models, including approximately 5,000 Toyota Corollas, 1,600 Toyota Corolla Matrixes and 700 RAV4s that were sold in Canada, a Toyota Canada spokesperson said Tuesday.

    While the recall itself isn’t new, spokesperson Philippe Crowe said the company is hoping to reach customers who may still be driving their car around with the problem still not resolved.

    “The ‘stop driving’ notice is being sent to owners of vehicles who have not, after many communications attempt, had the recall procedure done on their vehicle,” Crowe said in an email.

    The affected vehicles are equipped with Takata airbag inflators, which use a propellant that “may degrade over time” or “after experiencing long-term exposure to fluctuating high temperatures and environmental moisture,” Toyota Canada states on its website.

    No Canadian deaths have been recorded in connection with this recall, possibly due to Canada’s lower absolute humidity.

    At least 29 people have been killed in the U.S. by Takata inflators since May 2009, and at least 30 people have died worldwide due to injuries caused by the airbags.

    A warning was issued Monday for the owners of around 61,000 Toyota and General Motors vehicles in the U.S., the latest in a series of notices connected to Takata airbags that stretch back a decade. A series of recalls began in 2014, when the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ordered the company to initiate a nationwide airbag recall. Takata has since gone into bankruptcy.

    General Motors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Am I affected by the recall?

    Customers who believe they’re affected by the recall can check by going to Toyota Canada’s website and entering their vehicle identification number.

    If your vehicle is impacted, contact a Toyota dealership to rectify the issue, which may include replacing the airbag inflator or the airbag assembly, free of charge.

    With files from The Associated Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs

    UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News