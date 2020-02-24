TORONTO -- Several people were taken into custody Monday as police moved in and began dismantling a blockade near Belleville, Ont., sparking condemnation from the Mohawk of Tyendinaga.

A stream of police cruisers, vans, unmarked vehicles, and dozens of officers, including some wearing what appeared to be tactical gear were seen flooding the Mohawk blockade shortly after 8:00 a.m. EST. Some demonstrators scuffled with officers before being taken away and an ambulance was seen leaving the area, although it was unclear what kind of injury may have been sustained.

The RCMP were also seen entering Unist’ot’en territory in British Columbia at the same time the OPP entered Tyendinaga, according to a statement from the Mohawk group. Unist’ot’en is a clan within the Wet’suwet’en Nation, which sparked protests across the country when its hereditary chiefs first demonstrated against a proposed $6.6 billion natural gas pipeline expansion project in northern B.C. that was approved by the government last summer.

“This has come at a time when (Indigenous Services) Minister Marc Miller as well as the Mohawk People in Tyendinaga and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs were told there would be an announcement at noon today that the RCMP was going to be leaving their territory,” the statement said.

The B.C. RCMP, which enforced an injunction on the land to allow workers to start construction on the pipeline, said on Friday that it has temporarily closed its mobile office on Wet’suwet’en land, but were still patrolling the area.

Things settled down in Tyendinaga after the initial flurry of activity and the area turned quiet by late morning, with police seen speaking to a still-large contingent of demonstrators and parts of the barricade slowly being removed.

A number of OPP were also monitoring a secondary blockade near Highway 49, just east of the main one, where a large fire was lit about an hour after authorities first moved in. Demonstrators there appeared to be digging in with no intention of leaving.

The blockades next to the rail tracks were erected nearly three weeks ago by supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through unceded Wet’suwet’en territory.

The pipeline has the support of elected band councils, but some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they have not consented to the project. The Wet’suwet’en supporters remained at the barricade despite a midnight deadline issued by the OPP late on Sunday to clear the area.

The barricade, which has been in place since Feb. 6, essentially shut down freight and passenger rail service going through a major rail corridor, resulting in the temporary layoff of nearly 1,500 rail workers at Via Rail and CN.

A court injunction was granted to CN Rail on Feb. 7 to remove the blockade, but was not enforced as both sides held out for a peaceful resolution. With the blockade still in place, all rail service in Eastern Canada was forced to shut down by Feb. 13.

There has been mounting frustration to resume rail service and critics have raised concerns about the public and economic impact of the blockade, including risks of a nationwide shortage of chlorine, used to treat municipal drinking water, and propane, used to heat homes and other facilities.

Several hours before the police moved in, the Mohawks said in a statement that they were in communication with Minister Miller and police to find a peaceful resolution. The statement also said it was waiting for confirmation that the RCMP have left Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia before removing their blockade.

In addition to the RCMP leaving their land, the hereditary chiefs, some of whom had travelled to Tyendinaga last week to meet with their Mohawk supporters, have also previously said that for further discussions to occur and for the solidarity blockades to come down, Coastal GasLink must also halt their work while talks are ongoing.

“We have a situation where instead of restraint, instead of putting the time in to resolve the issue, they go in and make arrests,” said Indigenous rights advocate, Pam Palmater.

“This is just going to make everything worse.”

BLOCKAGES IN QUEBEC

Meanwhile, hundreds of Wet’suwet’en supporters marched in downtown Ottawa Monday and traffic into parts of Montreal briefly halted, with several roadways in Quebec blocked by convoys moving slowly in solidarity with those detained in Teyendinaga.

“It seems like as they are taking one blockade down, other ones are forming in different parts of the country. So this is not done by a long shot,” said Sheila North, former Grand Chief of Northern Manitoba.

The OPP said in a statement issued Monday they had been meeting and communicating regularly with various Mohawk representatives to bring about a peaceful resolution.

“Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect,” the statement said.

“Enforcement of the injunction may include arrest of those who choose not to comply, however, use of force remains a last resort.”

The OPP move followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call on Friday to end the blockades.

"The injunctions must be obeyed, and the law must be upheld," Trudeau told reporters on Friday. "Canadians who are feeling the very real impact of these blockades are running out of patience."

Trudeau and high-level cabinet ministers met on Monday as part of the Incident Response group.

“I believe the reconciliation agenda and the work of addressing and redressing the concerns of the Indigenous people across this country is critically important,” said public safety minister Bill Blair.

“We remain absolutely committed to that respectful nation to nation discussion, but the rail disruptions are a separate matter. They’re having a serious effect on innocent Canadians right across the country.”

