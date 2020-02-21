OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a formal call for the end to the blockades that have shut down major railways across Canada.

"The injunctions must be obeyed," said Trudeau. "Canadians who are feeling the very real impact of these blockades are running out of patience."

He made the announcement following a gathering of his Incident Response Team on Parliament Hill to determine next steps to end the blockades scattered across the country in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in B.C. who oppose the construction of a natural gas pipeline across their territory.

"Every attempt at dialogue has been made," said Trudeau, who added that conversations haven’t been successful.

To date, the government has pointed to "peaceful dialogue" as the most effective path forward – an approach met with backlash from opposition calling for more.

The B.C. RCMP has proposed to leave their position on Wet’suwet’en territory, which representatives from Trudeau’s camp say is a “significant” step towards resolution.

Several hereditary chiefs have travelled East to visit Mohawk leaders in Tyendinaga, Ont. who have shown solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en Nation with their own blockade erected near Belleville. They too will address the public on Friday afternoon.

More to come…