Edibles, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week

Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis edibles and vehicle components.

Here are five recalls from the week.

Electric risk for adapters

According to a recall alert, Health Canada determined the Power-7 USB Wall Charger Model US2018 poses a risk of electric shock.

The alert warns that the affected products are a 2.1A/5V dual port USB cube power adapter in white with a grey stripe, with the model number US2018 found on the prong side of the adapter.

Health Canada says these adapters were sold in packages of two or five on Amazon.ca, and can be identified by the Amazon Standard Identification number (ASIN) B083LBZX1F and B082XPSDFL.

Health Canada says owners of this adapter should “immediately stop using the product and dispose of it in accordance with municipal electronic waste requirements,” with information on those requirements available on Canada.ca.

Injury hazard for swivel chairs

Health Canada also issued a product recall on a swivel armchair that can cause injury.

The Article Spin Swivel Chair was recalled because the base of the armchair can break, Health Canada reports.

As of May 1, 2023, the company has received up to 10 reports of incidents in Canada, with no reported injuries, the alert explains. In the U.S., the company received 226 reports of incidents and no reports of injury.

The recall involves armchairs with gold-coloured, stainless steel swivel legs, according to Health Canada, with specific serial numbers available on Canada.ca.

Health Canada says owners of these armchairs should stop using the product and contact the company Article for a free replacement base as well as installation instructions to ensure its safe use.

Incorrect labeling

A cannabis edible product was recalled this week because of an inaccurate labeling of THC content on the packaging.

Organigram Inc’s Big Bag o Buds CombOz GMO Cookies and Ultra sour dried cannabis, a product sold through authorized cannabis retailers in Ontario, has incorrect cannabinoid values, Health Canada explained in the alert. The total THC labelled is lower than the actual total THC, according to Health Canada.

These cannabis edibles were sold April 28, 2024 to May 9, 2024.

The warning also indicates that consumers who purchased this affected product should contact the retail store where the product was purchased.

If consumers experience any health or safety complaints related to the use of this cannabis product, they are asked to fill out this online complaint form.

Driving hazard recalls

Transport Canada recalled vehicle components this week due to driving safety issues.

One of these recalls was for Mercedes-Benz electric models, which face a software glitch that could cause problems with emergency brake systems. The glitch causes a sudden increase in brake pedal force, the alert says.

Transport Canada warns that “a sudden increase in brake pedal force can cause extended stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash.”

The agency added that Mercedes-Benz will notify owners by mail and advise them to take their cars to a dealership, in order to fix the electronic stability control unit software.

Transport Canada also issued a warning for Honda motorcycle models sold in 2023.

On certain motorcycles, the left handlebar grip could suddenly become loose and disrupt steering control, the agency warns.

Affected models include the CRF110F, CRF125F and the CRF125FB.

Transport Canada says Honda will notify owners in the mail and advise them to replace the left handlebar grip.

For more information on recent recalls, visit Canada.ca.