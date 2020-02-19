OTTAWA -- Via Rail says despite plans to resume partial services along certain parts of its rail line, it has "no choice" but to issue temporary layoffs for "close to" 1,000 employees amid the ongoing pipeline blockades.

"Until CN Rail opens the remaining tracks for service, VIA Rail has no choice but to continue the cancellation of its services on a large part of its network," said the passenger train Crown corporation in a statement. The rail service has been down as protests in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have been blocking railways across Canada.

"Therefore it is with sincere regret that we must proceed with temporary employee suspensions. Starting today, close to 1,000 VIA Rail employees will receive a notice regarding this matter. The terms of the collective agreements will be respected with regards to the notices given to unionized employees," Via Rail said, calling it an "unprecedented situation" that it hopes ends as soon as possible.

"In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that VIA Rail, a public intercity passenger rail service, has to interrupt most of its services across the country,” said Via Rail President and CEO Cynthia Garneau in the statement announcing layoffs.

"We have done everything to mitigate the impact on our employees and our passengers. At this point, we believe we have made the fairest and most reasonable decision with the proposed temporary suspension plan," she said.

More to come.

Via Rail is announcing 1000 temp layoffs. “This general interruption is an unprecedented situation in our history. In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that VIA Rail, a public intercity passenger rail service, has to interrupt most of its services across the country.” pic.twitter.com/Qw22YhDnVe — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) February 19, 2020