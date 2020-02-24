OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has convened his Incident Response Group to discuss the current blockades, as the Ontario Provincial Police move in on a Mohawk blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont.

Several people have been arrested at the protest site after the blockade was not dismantled before a midnight deadline, which the OPP had reportedly given to the protesters as an option to avoid charges.

The Incident Response Group includes senior cabinet ministers who hold relevant portfolios to the blockade issue.

"We are committed to reconciliation and we are committed to sitting down and having a dialogue over the specific problem that exists at the moment with the Wet'suwet'en, but at the same time the barricades had to come down because it was having a profound effect on the economy," Transport Minister Marc Garneau said as he stepped outside the meeting on Monday.

Protesters have been protesting next to rail lines near Belleville, Ont. in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the proposed construction of a natural gas pipeline through their territory in northern B.C. Other blockades have sprung up across the country.

These blockades have caused rail cancellations, which have in turn disrupted the transport of goods and prompted Via Rail to issue temporary layoff notices for "close to" 1,000 employees.

CN Rail also laid off close to 450 workers in its operations in Eastern Canada after cancelling over 400 trains in the past week due to the blockade.

Political reaction began pouring in even before rumours of the timing of law enforcement moving in was known. On Sunday night, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter to express his concern about law enforcement action.

"Reports that police are moving in on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are incredibly troubling. Police action is not the way to de-escalate this," Singh said in a tweet.

"Justin Trudeau's reckless comments and refusal to meet are making this situation worse."

Meanwhile, in a letter circulated in the early hours of Monday morning, the Mohawk people in Tyendinaga called for a speedy resolution to the issue.

"There has always and continues to be a willingness from the Tyendinaga Mohawks to discuss an exit strategy of the CN Rail Main line," the statement read.

"We want to remind the public that we have never physically obstructed the tracks and we have been in peaceful solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en."