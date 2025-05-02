ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

Why King Charles delivering Canada’s speech from the throne is more than just a royal formality

By Afua Hagan

Published

Prime Minster Mark Carney says he’s in politics to do ‘big things’ and announces King Charles will be delivering the throne speech.


















