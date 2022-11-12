Remnants of hurricane Nicole bring heavy rain to southern Quebec and Atlantic provinces
The remnants of hurricane Nicole are bringing heavy rainfall to much of southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
Almost 13,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia were without electricity on Saturday morning. Most of the outages -- about 9,000 -- were reported in the Halifax area, where wind gusts reached 79 kilometres per hour at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
Rainfall warnings remain in effect for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, and snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland.
The forecast was calling for up to 80 millimetres of rain in some areas, including most of New Brunswick and southern Newfoundland.
Environment Canada also says parts of eastern Quebec and Newfoundland will see some snow.
Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin says southern Quebec could receive its first snowfall of the season overnight from Sunday to Monday.
The agency says elevated water levels and wave activity will occur over the northern Gulf of St Lawrence, affecting northeastern New Brunswick and the Gaspe region, and could cause some minor flooding.
A storm surge warning is in effect along the eastern Gaspe Peninsula and the northern shore of Chaleur Bay.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Food programs in Toronto struggling to stay afloat amid 'astronomically' high demand
An Out of the Cold meal program run out of a church in downtown Toronto may have to temporarily suspend operations as it struggles to keep up with high demand.
-
GO Transit bus service to resume after tentative contract ended workers' strike
GO Transit bus service is set to resume today after the union representing striking workers reached a deal with their employer.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Driver extricated from SUV after flipping it off flatbed truck
A driver needed to be extricated from his SUV Friday afternoon after flipping it off the back of a flatbed truck.
-
A nightmare cross-border trip, a devastating fire and Ryan Reynolds' interest in the Sens: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top five stories on website this week.
Barrie
-
SCDSB showcases new turf field ahead of high school football championships
The Simcoe County District School Board showcased their first artificial turf field today for the high school football district championships.
-
Orillia veteran’s forged poppy passion gets Royal Canadian Legion approval
An Orillia man has turned his passion project for forging steel poppies into a method of helping those they’re meant to honour.
-
More children in hospital as shortage of cold and flu medicine continues
As flu season takes off, more children are filling Barrie's emergency department and hospital beds.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
London
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
Windsor
-
Minimum wage not enough to live off in Windsor-Essex, health unit says
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, residents of the region need to make $2.65 an hour over Ontario’s minimum wage to be able to afford the necessities.
-
Temperatures drop, chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex
Temperatures have turned after an unseasonably warm week with a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Saturday.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Montreal
-
Lockdown ends at Laval college after shooting Friday night, mayor to address public
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
-
Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood
A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal. The 18-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Calgary
-
One dead in Saturday collision on QEII
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Vancouver
-
Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
-
97-year-old competitive horseshoe player captured emotional moments on camera during Second World War
Bob Curtis has been told he's the oldest competitive horseshoe league player in Canada. The game is part of the way the former Navy photographer keeps himself feeling "great."
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Politics
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
-
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
Health
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
-
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Business
-
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service -- which grants blue-check 'verification' labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month -- was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of impostor accounts approved by Twitter.
-
Wall Street adds to its big winning week; crypto falls again
Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, putting it on track to close out its best week since the summer.
Lifestyle
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
Sports
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Daniel Alfredsson on Ryan Reynolds' interest in buying Senators: 'It's fabulous'
Poised to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next week, Ottawa Senators icon Daniel Alfredsson was asked Friday about Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds publicly stating he's keen to buy a piece of the franchise.
-
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.