Ready for retirement: RCMP Musical Ride horses seek greener pasture
They've dazzled audiences and performed all over with the Musical Ride but for the first time, the RCMP is hoping Canadians can help their jet black horses enjoy retirement.
The RCMP Musical Ride routinely retires horses due to age or medical reasons but until this year, the RCMP's Divestment of Horses Program was only open to charities, non-profit organizations or other levels of government.
The Musical Ride has a separate program that auctions off horses – who don't meet the Breeding Program's requirements either due to their size, temperament or colouring – to members of the public.
"This is super exciting for us," RCMP Riding Master Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson said. "For us, it's all about the horse and ensuring that the horse gets what is best suited for it, and this is what we believe would be best suited for many of the horses."
The RCMP says it is looking for people who have the space, finances and equestrian background necessary to care for a horse, especially one who may be older or has medical needs. In most cases the RCMP says the Hanoverians being retired are no longer able to ride.
"A home that's full of love," says Williamson when asked what his ideal candidate can provide. "A home that is going to be there for that horse and care for (it), give it everything that it needs, because that is what we've done with the horses and that's what we expect will be done."
The response to the request for applications has been far beyond what the RCMP says it ever expected. In less than 24 hours, the program received about 1,600 applications.
At any given time, the Musical Ride has about 140 horses in its programs.
"It completely took us off guard. We were not prepared for that," Williamson said. "But that in itself is super exciting because that tells me that there's going to be somebody in there that is going to be very well suited for one of these horses and it tells me how excited Canadians are to receive one of our horses."
Grace McDuffe from Port Dover, Ont., is hoping she's one of the lucky few selected. A lifelong horse lover and coach, McDuffe also knows what it's like to own and love an RCMP horse. Her beloved Bronx, who was bred by the RCMP and initially sold as a three year old, died this summer at age 19.
"He was really special, almost like a person," McDuffe said. "He just seemed to get it and that's what they breed for and look for in an animal."
McDuffe purchased Bronx when he was 17 and says she knows what it takes mentally, physically and financially to support an older horse or one with medical needs. She's hoping to honour Bronx by bringing home one of his siblings.
"We know the costs involved can be great," she said. "But they really are priceless, older horses. They come with so much wisdom and knowledge and history that we found it really enriching to have them."
Applications for the RCMP's Divestment of Horses Program have temporarily closed. The RCMP says all applications will be thoroughly vetted and those that meet the requirements will be kept on file for when a new horse enters retirement.
"This is going to ebb and flow," Williamson said. "There's going to be times and years I'd say that where you might not have any horses available. There might be other years where multiple horses will be available."
Right now, the RCMP says it is strongly considering one horse for retirement, with a few more likely ready to go later this year or early next year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
A Palestinian baby girl, born 17 days ago during Gaza war, is killed with brother in Israeli strike
She was born amid war, in a hospital with no electricity in a southern Gaza city that has been bombarded daily. Her family named her al-Amira Aisha -- 'Princess Aisha.' She didn't complete her third week before she died, killed in an Israeli airstrike that crushed her family home Tuesday.
Colorado Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, bans Trump from state's ballot under insurrection clause
A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause and removed him from the state's presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation's highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
Dozens of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and associates to be made public in 2024
A federal judge in New York has ordered the names of dozens of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims and associates to be made public in 2024, according to documents.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Community mourns 5 children killed in Arizona house fire, cause under investigation
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Ready for retirement: RCMP Musical Ride horses seek greener pasture
The RCMP says it is looking for people who have the space, finances and equestrian background necessary to care for retiring Musical Ride horses.
Ontario man who did not disclose HIV status to partners denied day, full parole
An Ontario man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners has been denied day and full parole as the Parole Board of Canada noted his preoccupation with sex and pornography remains "entrenched" in his behaviour.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
Man arrested in Hamilton after being at large since February
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Ottawa
-
Murder charges laid after woman's body found in Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Carleton Place woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River in the village of Pakenham.
-
Donations needed to provide Ottawa households with a Christmas supper
With less than a week before Christmas, there is an urgent appeal for donations, as nearly 200 households and families in Ottawa wait to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a holiday meal.
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left ID behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Former SickKids nurse and grieving family stay connected over 60 years
Six decades ago, a young boy passed away at SickKids in Toronto, and despite the passage of time, one nurse's profound impact on the grieving family endures, with the two parties continuing to exchange Christmas cards to this day.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph students lose money in tuition scam
Scammers are targeting post-secondary students and police say some have lost thousands to the tuition scheme.
London
-
Coun. Stevenson reprimanded for social media posts about homeless Londoners, vows to fight integrity investigation
There were fireworks at the final city council meeting of 2023 — but it wasn’t the year-end celebratory kind.
-
'I like working with robots': Southwestern Ontario Amazon facility shipping 250,000 units per day thanks to AI technology
The Amazon Fulfillment Centre ‘YXU1’ is fully operational in Southwold Township, just south of London, Ont.
-
Fire officials raise concerns over EV fires
Concerns are coming to light over how much water it takes to put out an electric vehicle (EV) fire. It comes as the federal government mandates all new vehicles to be electric by 2035.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman calls for senior-centric housing amid predicted surge in Canada's aging population
Upon learning about data which estimates Canada will see a surge in the percentage of the population being represented by seniors, a 67-year-old Windsor woman is calling for more housing and community centres catered specifically to seniors.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
‘We need to do far more’: Canadian Senate wants to study psychedelics to help veterans
The Canadian Senate wants a “large-scale research program” on psilocybin and MDMA and how the drugs could work to help veterans.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Atlantic
-
Manager, community concerned over attempted arson at N.B. bar
Charles Francis, manager at the Elsipogtog Sports Bar, smelled fumes when he got to work Friday morning. Soon after, he checked surveillance footage and realized people had attempted to set the building on fire.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
N.S. government shares details of plan to replace Seal Island Bridge
The Nova Scotia government has started work on a plan to rehabilitate the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
Some health-care projects, including nursing homes, on pause in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is suspending many new health-care capital projects, including some personal care homes that have already been announced, while it reviews the province's finances and health-care needs.
-
RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses
Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.
Calgary
-
'There has never been a city council this unpopular': Calgary mayor's approval rating sits at 30 per cent
As 2023 comes to a close, the latest ThinkHQ Public Affairs online poll has Calgary city council's report card sitting well below par.
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Fake nurse facing charges after trying to get job in B.C. hospital: police
A 34-year-old woman on Vancouver Island is facing criminal charges after trying to get a nursing job using forged credentials.
Politics
-
'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
California regulators on Tuesday approved new rules to let water agencies recycle wastewater and put it right back into the pipes that carry drinking water to homes, schools and businesses.
-
NASA laser message beams video of a cat named Taters back to Earth, and it’s a big deal
A laser communications experiment flying aboard NASA’s Psyche mission has beamed back a video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles (31 million kilometres) away — and the short clip stars a cat named Taters. It’s the first time NASA has streamed a video from deep space using a laser.
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board has ruled that Facebook parent company Meta should overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
Ex-gang leader seeking release from Las Vegas jail ahead of trial in 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with murder in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas is deriding the case against him as the product of speculation and second-hand testimony as he asks a judge to put him on house arrest ahead of his trial.
-
Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni fined 1 million euros for charity miscommunication
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in a speech over the weekend criticized Ferragni without naming her, citing influencers who promote 'expensive panettone making believe that they are for charity, when the price only pays for millionaire’s fees.'
Business
-
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
Lifestyle
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Sports
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and coach Taylor Jenkins inserted the two-time All-Star back into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
Autos
-
Tesla's recall of 2 million vehicles to fix its Autopilot system uses technology that may not work
Tesla's recall of more than 2 million of its electric vehicles -- an effort to have drivers who use its Autopilot system pay closer attention to the road -- relies on technology that research shows may not work as intended.
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
Ottawa set to outline plan to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.