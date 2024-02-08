Push to change national bar association's position on assisted dying expansion fails

Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
The Canadian Bar Association has voted to maintain its support for allowing people to seek a medically assisted death solely on the grounds of a mental disorder.
The asociation's members met virtually on Thursday for their annual general meeting to debate a series of resolutions, including one aimed ending the group's support for the change.
A committee of senators and members of Parliament recently recommended that the government wait on its controversial expansion of access to medical assistance in dying.
The committee heard warnings from representatives of the bar association who said the government would open itself up to future legal challenges as a result.
The expansion was set to take effect in March, but the Liberal government has tabled legislation to delay it by another three years — well after the next general election.
Critics say nothing in law compels Canada to move ahead, while proponents say people with mental illness should have the same rights as those with debilitating physical conditions.
The resolution itself called on the association to withdraw previous statements of support, and instead urge Ottawa to wait "until there is a reliable manner to determine whether the psychiatric conditions are irremediable."
Various organizations representing disability rights have reservations about the expansion and expressed support for the resolution, but it ultimately went down to defeat.
Senators and MPs have cited outstanding questions about how best to determine a mental condition is irremediable, and how to distinguish it from temporary thoughts of suicide.
Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if his party forms the next government he will axe the planned expansion. It is pressing the Liberals to do the same, but say they still plan to support the three-year delay.
The federal New Democrats also say a pause is needed and that before an expansion is considered, more money and effort needs to flow to improving Canadians' access to mental health supports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8. 2024
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A former Olympian and longtime track coach pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sexually molesting young boys while working at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s.
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
The official opposition is criticizing the Doug Ford government’s latest advertising campaign, claiming they are using public dollars to counter bad press.
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service crime map show 221 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 45 vehicles reported stolen over the past seven days.
The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend, as hopes for another chance on the ice begin to fade.
Former local politician and philanthropist Margaret "Toddy" Kehoe died on Feb. 8 at the age of 105.
Barrie police is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to a missing Barrie woman.
Operating Fresh Food Weekly all by herself became unsustainable for founder Leah Dyck.
Last Thursday, Bracebridge OPP opened an investigation into an incident at a residence on First Street South.
A wallet – lost 40 years ago at Toronto’s Eaton Centre – has finally been returned.
More than eight months after a fatal crash near Acton, OPP are ready to lay charges. The victim's family wonders why it wasn't done sooner.
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.
There was a significant emergency response in the Coves area of London on Thursday morning.
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after a joint investigation led to the seizure of guns in Amherstburg.
The work to restore Assumption Church – the oldest parish west of Montreal – is in the red and is now on an indefinite pause.
The federal government and stakeholders attended a national summit Thursday on ways to combat auto theft, a growing problem across Canada.
The irony of this statement wasn't lost on representatives at the national assembly on Thursday as they watched a debate between Legault and his opposition unfold.
The Coalition Avenir Québec is again being forced to defend its fundraising methods, after the parents of a woman killed in a 2017 car crash said the party offered access to the provincial transport minister for $100 per person.
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
Two Manitoba boys are facing charges after RCMP responded to two separate incidents involving guns at two different schools in western Manitoba.
With the recovery of more than six figures in stolen goods, Calgary police have laid charges in connection with "a complex fraud ring."
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident at Chinook Centre that saw thieves pull a knife on security.
RCMP in northern Alberta have charged a teacher with the sexual assault of a student among other offences.
A northern Alberta man is calling his $70 million lottery win a "bittersweet" one.
Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi has joined the race to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.
Vancouver police issued $20,000 in fines to 10 businesses violating the city's recently introduced bear spray bylaws in an undercover operation last year.
Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.
Premier David Eby says the first purchase using the government's Rental Protection Fund will save 290 affordable rental units in two housing co-ops that have expired leases and were facing the prospect of being sold out from under the residents.
The Liberal government is looking to put a dent in automobile theft by finding ways to ban devices commonly used to steal vehicles and eyeing tougher criminal penalties for perpetrators.
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
Evidence from a 2,000-foot-long ice core reveals that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet shrank suddenly and dramatically around 8,000 years ago, according to new research — providing an alarming insight into how quickly Antarctic ice could melt and send sea levels soaring.
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
With the Chiefs preparing to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, stores can hardly keep in stock any of the caps, sweatshirts and other odds and ends (some odder than others) commemorating the sports and pop crossover romance.
Canada Nickel is making a major investment in Timmins. On Thursday, officials said they're planning to build two processing plants in the city.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
