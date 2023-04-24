Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 100,000 of its staff remain on strike, some of whom will move their picket lines today to strategic locations more likely to have an impact on the federal government.
National President Chris Aylward says Ottawa presented an offer Saturday afternoon, which the union countered with its own proposal that same day.
Yet the office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says it made a second proposal Saturday that the union had not responded to by late Sunday.
Earlier this weekend, the two sides accused each other of poor communication as bargaining teams sort out how much to increase wages to account for inflation and whether civil servants have a right to work remotely.
The two parties have been at odds since negotiations began in June 2021, and the union insists it can find other financing if it depletes the strike fund it's been using to pay those on the picket line since Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
39 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya
Thirty-nine bodies have been found so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Mexico president tests positive for coronavirus for 3rd time
Mexico's president suspended a tour of the Yucatan peninsula Sunday after acknowledging he tested positive for the cornavirus, having previously suffered two bouts of COVID-19.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
-
Dead man discovered while resident walks dog near Toronto: police
A resident found a dead man while walking their dog north of Toronto on Sunday morning, police said in a press release.
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
-
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Barrie's west end, suspects wanted
Barrie police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man in a life-threatening condition.
-
Pilot escapes plane crash in Collingwood, Ont. with minor injuries
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. in a field off Poplar Sideroad, where the plane landed on its roof.
-
Ukrainians in Barrie give back through community cleanup
Dozens of Ukrainians banded together on Sunday to pick up trash throughout city parks as part of earth day events across Ontario.
Erin, Ont. community raises funds for local man’s experimental cancer treatment
The town of Erin, Ont is rallying around one of their own.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Strikes, murder trial, missing bird returns
One of the largest strike actions in Canadian history, an ongoing murder trial in Kitchener, and a big lottery win for a Kitchener receptionist round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Youth charged for allegedly trying to steal vehicle in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a girl after a vehicle was allegedly stolen in Kitchener.
Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
‘From 50 bikes per year to 500’: London’s Big Bike Giveaway has come a long way
Since Big Bike Giveaway’s inception in 2014, Shayne Hodgson and his wife Monica have fixed and gifted more than 3,200 bikes to Londoners in need.
Mixed precipitation expected Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 16 C for this time of year.
-
41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon brings in over $124k
The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. ran Sunday afternoon, raising $124,222
-
Windsor police involved in Amherstburg investigation
Windsor police began an “active investigation” Saturday evening in Amherstburg.
Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson
Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning. Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.
-
WEATHER | Rainfall warnings issued for Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Montreal and other regions of Quebec. The Montreal and Laval regions are forecast to expect as much as 35 millimetres of rain on Sunday.
-
Montreal must take steps to decriminalize certain drugs: advocates
Advocates pushing for Montreal to decriminalize certain drugs say the city has shown it's open to the idea but isn't taking steps to get it done.
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
City announces street closures for next Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party
The City of Winnipeg has announced Monday's downtown street closures for the second Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party as the Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
RCMP warns community of tainted drugs after six overdoses in The Pas
RCMP are warning people in The Pas about a tainted illicit drug circulating in the area after responding to six overdoses at the same location Saturday night.
-
Street sweeping, spring cleaning to begin Monday for City of Winnipeg
Spring cleaning for the City of Winnipeg starts on Monday, a massive undertaking prompting an annual reminder to move your car for street cleaning.
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
-
YYC's toy plane carousel searching for a new local home
A massive tin toy plane display that has spent more than 20 years spinning around Calgary's airport is in need of a new home.
-
Southcentre Mall pop-up store Manitobah celebrates Ribbon Skirt Month
A pop-up store in Southcentre Mall hosted a showcase Sunday to celebrate Ribbon Skirt Month.
Zach Hyman scores OT winner for Oilers in 5-4 win over Kings to even up series
Zach Hyman scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to even their first-round playoff series at two wins apiece.
-
Blatchford business broken into, public fire pit damaged in same night
A Blatchford business owner says a break-in and fire this weekend are "heartbreaking" hits to the fledgling community.
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show
An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.
-
Wahoo! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is No. 1 for third week
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared US$1 billion after just 18 days in theatres.
-
Lizzo brings drag queens on stage, protesting Tennessee law
In a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state's legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public.
Stock markets today: Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. data
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update that is expected to show growth slowing.
-
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
-
Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
Russia barred Canadian, American, British and European Union operators from its airspace more than a year ago in response to prohibitions against it by those states and others that support Ukraine. With Canadian planes forced to detour, this means longer trips and ultimately higher fares for passengers amid soaring inflation.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
Burger King's secret weapon against McDonald's is the Whopper
In September, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to improve the chain, which was lagging behind competitors after making operational missteps during the pandemic, like adding complicated new food items at a time when most chains were slimming menus down.
Riley, Hardy win first PGA Tour event at Zurich Classic, Canadians Hadwin, Taylor finish second
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes -- highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th -- to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.
-
Leafs' forward fined over $3,000 for cross-checking Lightning player
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
-
Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship in playoff
Lilia Vu finished strong at the Chevron Championship on Sunday with two straight birdies, then birdied the first playoff hole to beat Angel Yin in a dramatic finish on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.