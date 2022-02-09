Police in Ottawa and other parts of the country, impacted by ongoing protests and blockades, are warning participants of increased law enforcement efforts as the country heads into its second straight week of Freedom Convoy demonstrations.

The Ottawa Police Service issued a notice to protesters on Wednesday, saying it may arrest those blocking streets in the downtown core and seize vehicles.

Demonstrators have flooded the city's downtown for nearly two weeks to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

In the border town of Coutts, Alta., where truck drivers and others have set up a blockade in support of the Ottawa convoy, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police says it will begin to reopen traffic Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that only 50 vehicles remain at the blockade in Coutts, down from as many as 250 during the height of the protest.

Another blockade on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit, began on Monday.

The continued blockade on the bridge, the busiest international border crossing in North America, has prompted the City of Windsor and local police service to request provincial and federal assistance.

"We are striving to resolve this issue safely and peacefully," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said, while adding, "make no mistake, our community will not tolerate this level of disruption for long."

In a statement on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said he spoke to Dilkens, as well as Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, and called for the "ongoing illegal occupation and blockade" to stop.

"The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country," he said.

"The damage this is causing to our economy, to people's jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue."

However, demonstrators remain committed to the protests, with one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy saying during a press conference on Wednesday that "morale on the ground" in Ottawa has not changed and truckers encamped are "upbeat."

OTTAWA REMAINS UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY

The Ottawa Police Service estimated Tuesday that approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remained in the "red zone," or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell described the remaining protesters as "highly determined and volatile," and said they have attempted to subvert police efforts.

In a message addressed to protesters on Wednesday, the Ottawa Police Service said the "unlawful" act of blocking streets in the downtown is denying people the "lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property," describing the act as mischief to property.

"We are providing you notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the block of streets may be committing a criminal offence," the statement said.

"You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges. You could be arrested without a warrant for this offence if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission in this offence."

A conviction could result in the forfeit of seized vehicles, police warned, as well as denied entry into the United States.

Ottawa's deputy chief also said police intelligence had determined that nearly 25 per cent of the trucks encamped on Ottawa streets have children living in them who "could be at risk in a police operation."

He said Tuesday that police were working with the Children's Aid Society to ensure the kids have access to proper sanitation and are safeguarded from concerns over noise, fumes and cold weather, but there are no plans to remove the children from the trucks.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) said the organization will work closely with Ottawa police to monitor the demonstration and will respond to any concerns.

"There have been ongoing reports to CASO regarding child welfare concerns amid the Ottawa protests," the statement reads. "CASO considers all information received from the public to determine the best response."

The City of Ottawa is also increasing the fines for idling, noise and open fires in relation to the truckers in the "red zone" of the protest in the downtown core to $1,000 each. They were previously $100, $495 and $100 respectively.

Bell said Tuesday that police have made 22 arrests, issued more than 1,300 tickets and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations, adding that officers have seized fuel and cut off financial and logistical support to the occupation.

Despite police efforts, protesters have been seen openly carrying fuel into the downtown core to refuel their trucks and vehicles without being stopped or their fuel seized. Some protesters have been seen drinking water out of jerry cans in a snub to officers' orders.

The city has asked the federal government and the province for 1,800 more police officers and other personnel to support its efforts to end the blockade as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, there had been no confirmation from either level of government if, and when, it would provide these reinforcements.

At an Ottawa city council meeting Tuesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos said that tow truck companies are unwilling to move the trucks camped out on the streets as they represent a large portion of their business.

Leader of the People's Party of Canada Maxime Bernier, who has been a staunch supporter of the protests, is slated to speak Wednesday afternoon with two of the doctors in the convoy, one of whom has said that COVID-19 is a hoax, alongside independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier and Pastor Henry Hildebrant, who may provide an update on the protest.

BLOCKADES AT BORDERS CONTINUE

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk spoke to reporters on his way in to the Liberal caucus meeting in West Block Wednesday morning about the blockade.

"I can tell you that these protesters blockading the Ambassador Bridge — $400 million worth of goods crossing it every day — is tantamount to standing on the windpipe of our community. We're talking jobs lost, we're talking plants closed, we're talking produce from farmers that can't get to market," he said. "The protesters need to go home."

"Right now our focus is on supporting the police of jurisdiction, which is the Windsor Police forces, who have done an admirable job …. But we need to see the protest end. This is having an incredibly negative impact in our community."

Speaking to reporters in the West Block on Wednesday, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman commented on the blockade and demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge.

"Look, they need to move from the blockades, that's illegal whether it's on a bridge, whether it's on a pipeline, whether it's on a highway, we can't have them blocking critical infrastructure," she said. "That said, this is a matter for law authorities. Governments don't tell them what to do but I think we need a plan from the prime minister on how to end this."

Flavio Volpe, the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association, said on CTV News Channel Wednesday that the longer the blockade continues at the Ambassador Bridge, more of the thousands of Canadian automotive workers will be on temporary layoff.

"They're also blocking goods coming from the other side, and it's going to have the same effect in Michigan, and people are furious," he said. "Regular working people, working truckers, thousands of them will have to reroute or cancel their shifts today and are wondering what is the actual point these people are trying to make?"

"If you're looking to espouse [and get] people to join your cause, first of all — articulate your cause," Volpe said. "Try not to make them stay home from work unpaid — that's step one in not losing the plot."

Volpe said that the demonstrators' rights to protest should not supersede others' rights to make a living.

FREEDOM CONVOY

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, convoy organizers Tamara Lich and BJ Dichter alongside their legal counsel Keith Wilson provided an update on the demonstration.

CTV News was not invited to attend and was turned away at the door. However, the press conference was monitored via social media.

"People are happy, seeing the results of change … we know it all has something to do with truckers," said Dichter, referring to the recent decisions of Alberta and Saskatchewan to lift some COVID-19 related restrictions.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dichter, who described himself as vice-president of the convoy, spoke directly to members of the Liberal caucus, referencing Trudeau's blackface scandal and asking "is this what you signed up for, did you sign up to be an embarrassment to the whole world?"

Lawyer Keith Wilson provided details to what he said transpired inside Monday's court hearing regarding the injunction to stop the incessant honking.

Wilson claimed that the truckers had agreed to stop using their horns as an "olive branch" to Ottawa residents prior to the injunction being granted and did so because "it was time to stop using the horns," attributing the decision to their goodwill instead of the threat of legal enforcement.

Dichter then spoke out about the fundraising platform GoFundMe, which removed the convoy's fundraiser after it raised more than $10 million for violating their terms of service. He categorized this as theft.

"GoFundMe stole our money, sorry, your money," Dichter said, adding a "God bless" to U.S. Republican politicians Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis for allegedly putting pressure on the platform.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined calls to investigate GoFundMe, stating Wednesday he would look at the company's potential violations of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Dichter claimed that all press and coverage about the convoy that is negative is being funneled into a central database and that further donations to the convoy, especially in Bitcoin, will be used as a "war chest" to be used by the organizers to get "very aggressive" with the media and individuals they deem as attacking or smearing them.