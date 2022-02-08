Tow truck companies are unwilling to help police haul away the vehicles that have blocked border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and gridlocked Ottawa’s downtown core, according to officials in both jurisdictions.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki told reporters during a briefing about the blockade that had formed near the Canada-U.S. border near Coutts that the towing companies fear for their livelihood if they get involved.

“From the onset of this event, we actively engaged towing companies to assist. Unfortunately, they were unwilling to become involved when it was implied that helping law enforcement with removal would likely damage their livelihoods into the future,” he said during the news conference.

Zablocki added that without the help of tow truck companies, there is little the RCMP can do to move the vehicles, given the size of the vehicles at the border.

“That is currently a challenge for us, given the type of vehicles that are located on the roadway and at the site,” he said. “The challenge is in the context of acquiring proper resources and heavy equipment to be able to move those trucks.”

Zablocki touted the progress that officers had made in dismantling the convoy thus far, even without the help of towing companies. He said that as of Tuesday afternoon, there are just 50 vehicles blocking the border, down from as many as 250 during the height of the demonstration.

“They need to recognize that this protest is not lawful,” he said, adding that the RCMP is prepared to investigate every single person who may have visited the blockade.

“We’re confident that charges will be laid.”

Steve Kanellakos, Ottawa’s city manager, echoed Zablocki’s sentiment during a briefing with city council on Monday evening, indicating that tow truck companies are unwilling to move the large trucks because working with them is a large portion of their business.

Ottawa has contracts with 10 tow truck companies, used to move vehicles parked illegally or to move cars to plow snow. The city is currently is reviewing its contracts with the companies to address the matter.

“We've contacted them all and every one, they're all refusing as of today to provide heavy tow truck work,” he said.

The city has also reached out to other Ontario cities for help with the towing and has been contacting other tow companies in Eastern Ontario.

1,300 TICKETS ISSUED IN OTTAWA, 22 ARRESTS

Ottawa Police Service Deputy Chief Steve Bell said during an update Tuesday, that the force’s “surge and contain” strategy continues in an “all out” effort to end the occupation in the downtown core.

“We’re working to ensure we’re enforcing the order,” Bell said, referring to the injunction that was granted Monday to halt the incessant truck horns. “As more resources become available to us we will focus on using them on the unlawful demonstrators whom have chosen to remain in our city.”

Bell said police have made 22 arrests, issued more than 1,300 tickets and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations, adding that officers have seized fuel and cut off financial and logistical support to the occupation.

“I also want to be clear we are not just dealing with demonstrators in Ottawa,” he continued. “Yesterday with the Ohio police, we were able to trace, identify and arrest someone for calling in fake threats designed to deceive and distract our emergency resources.”

The Ottawa Police Service estimate approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remain in the “red zone” or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Some businesses in the core area remain closed, including the Rideau Centre Mall, as well as the Canadian History Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendocino said at a briefing Tuesday that “what began as an interruption has become an occupation,” including what he described as flagrant expressions of hate, harassment and even violence towards Ottawa residents.

“Since the beginning, the federal government has been there to support the city and the police in Ottawa,” he said in French. “We have provided additional resources, including RCMP officers… and the commissioner is working closely with the Provincial Police of Ontario and the City of Ottawa to see how we can further support their efforts. Progress has been made.”

Ottawa Police Service Board Chair Diane Deans said on CTV News Channel Tuesday the protesters are “well organized, well funded and seem to have significant strategy.”

“We will continue to work at this, but I continue to think the upper tier governments will come to our aid,” Deans said of Ottawa’s pleas for more resources to address the convoy and “put down this insurrection.”

“Our city has been under siege, our residents have been treated abysmally,” she said. “We all want this to come to an end.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent letters to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the protest had turned into a “siege of our downtown area,” and asked the provincial and federal governments for an “immediate injection of additional officers.”

Watson asked for 1,000 regular officers, 600 public order officers, 100 investigative officers and 100 civilian staff, as well as “supporting resources.”

Superior Court Judge Hugh McLean has also granted an injunction to end the incessant honking from the convoy protesters, which spurred the $9.8 million class-action lawsuit. McLean granted an injunction for 10 days.

CTV News reporters on the ground in Ottawa have indicated fewer honking trucks on Tuesday, as the injunction appears to be taking effect.

Ottawa city council also voted on Monday to ask the province to draw up legislation that would grant them the ability to charge the protesters for the costs of the demonstrations, which police estimate are as high as $2.2 million per day.

AMBASSADOR BRIDGE BLOCKADE SNARLS TRAFFIC

While the main convoy protest has been centred around Ottawa’s downtown and Parliament Hill, across the country smaller demonstrations have taken place in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy.”

On Monday, protesters block two of the three lanes on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday that the lanes going to the United States are open, but the ones coming from the U.S. are “still blocked.”

“It is a frustrating situation because you have so many folks who cross the bridge on a daily basis to deliver loads, to Ford or Chrysler or GM, or Kroeger or grocery stores,” he said.

“If (trucks) get stuck over there and there’s no pathway for them to come back, then it just further exacerbates the problem.”

Speaking to reporters in the West Block Tuesday, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge has “serious implications” for the economy and Canada's supply chain.

“I’ve already heard from automakers, heard from food grocers, this is a really serious cause for concern,” he said, adding that he hopes the demonstration stops soon.

Dilkens said the blockade has an impact of up to $500 million per day, as between 8,000 and 10,000 trucks cross the bridge daily.

“Any ongoing closure of this border crossing will have a significant impact on the economy of our nation and that’s why it cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

Alghabra said that he had reached out to the Ontario government and the MP for Windsor-Tecumseh Irek Kusmierczyk to offer support, but reiterated that the blockade is a municipal and provincial matter in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, solidarity protests were held across the country over the weekend, with major disruptions in Quebec City and Toronto and smaller demonstrations in New Brunswick and Halifax.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters he is calling a special council meeting on Thursday to discuss the next steps for the city to address a protest outside the Manitoba Legislature.

"We want Winnipeggers to know we are hearing loud and clear from you and what we are hearing is that Winnipeggers want the laws to be enforced," he said.

SOME CHILDREN ARE LIVING IN CONVOY TRUCKS, POLICE SAY

Bell described the remaining protesters as “highly determined and volatile,” and said they have attempted to subvert police efforts. He noted an officer was swarmed in a “attack while trying to seize fuel.”

Bell also said police intelligence had determined nearly 25 per cent of the trucks encamped on Ottawa streets have children living in them who “could be at risk in a police operation.”

Responding to a question from reporters, Bell said police were working with the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the kids have access to proper sanitation and are safeguarded from concerns over noise, fumes and cold weather. There are no plans to remove the children from the trucks, he said.

“Our message to demonstrators remains the same, don’t come,” Bell said. “If you do, there will be consequences, including financial consequences, for your illegal and unlawful behaviour.”

---

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello