Pat Sajak passes 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest will now be asking “Wheel of Fortune” contestants if they’d like to buy a vowel.

Pat Sajak has handed over hosting duties of the long-running game show to Seacrest, who will appear in new episodes in the fall.

Sajak signed off as host after more than 40 years on June 7 and told Seacrest what he’s going to love about the job.

“I think what you’re going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home,” Sajak told Seacrest. “People love this show. They go and see us every day and spend a half hour with us and watch with the whole family.”

He continued: “You’re never going to find a better job, and you’re never going to find a better co-host,” he said of his show co-host Vanna White.

White will remain on the show for two more years.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade, and I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family, fun, no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game,” Sajak said in his goodbye.