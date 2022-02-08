The so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has paralyzed Ottawa for days, making parts of the nation’s capital inaccessible and forcing some businesses to close.

CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.

JAN. 14, 2022

A GoFundMe fundraiser is started for the “Freedom Convoy 2022” by organizers Tamara Lich and BJ Dichter

JAN. 15, 2022

The trucker vaccine mandate comes into force that requires all travellers to be fully vaccinated before crossing the Canada-U.S. border

In a statement, convoy organizers say they came to the decision that the government “crossed a line” with the COVID-19 vaccine passport and vaccine mandates, announcing they plan to travel to Ottawa

JAN. 22, 2022

The U.S. begins barring unvaccinated truck drivers from Canada and Mexico as the country’s vaccine mandate comes into effect

JAN. 23, 2022

The Canadian Trucking Alliance condemns the planned protests 24 hours before a convoy of truckers left British Columbia en route to Ottawa

JAN. 24, 2022

One of the arms of the convoy passes through Regina

JAN. 25, 2022

Another convoy segment passes through Kenora, Ont.

GoFundMe suspends the “Freedom Convoy 2022” fundraiser for the first time to give organizers time to provide a plan for the distribution of funds

JAN. 26, 2022

Segments of the convoy enter Ontario from the Manitoba border

JAN. 27, 2022

GoFundMe releases an initial $1 million to the truckers from their fundraiser

A segment of the convoy passes through the Greater Toronto Area

JAN. 28, 2022

A new convoy passes through Quebec and plans to head to Parliament Hill for Jan. 29

Nova Scotia bans gatherings along the Trans-Canada Highway between the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Border in relation to the convoy protests

Some members of the convoy begin arriving in Ottawa and blocking major streets in the downtown core

JAN. 29, 2022

The main rally for the convoy takes place

Police estimate approximately 3,000 trucks and up to 15,000 protesters took part

Hateful and anti-Semitic imagery is seen in the crowd, including yellow stars, the Confederate flag and swastikas

Widespread condemnation is voiced on some of the protesters behaviours, including harassing a homeless shelter, dancing on the National War Memorial, putting flags and signs on the Terry Fox statue, and public urination on national monuments

Former U.S. president Donald Trump praises the convoy in Ottawa while addressing supporters in Texas

JAN. 30, 2022

Ottawa Police Service launched a criminal investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue

A blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing shuts down access to the U.S.-Canada border in solidarity with the main convoy in Ottawa

JAN. 31, 2022

Parliament resumes after the holidays

Ottawa paramedics confirm protesters threw rocks at an ambulance and used racial slurs against a paramedic, leading to a police escort being provided for all further calls for safety

Protesters host speeches on Parliament Hill

Trudeau delivers fiery remarks in a national address saying “we are not intimidated”

FEB. 1, 2022

Ottawa police set up a hotline for crimes related to the protest, including hate crimes, and announced two people were arrested and charged in connection with incidents that took place over the Jan. 29 weekend

Ottawa residents report being challenged, harassed and threatened with violence by protesters

FEB. 2, 2022

Freedom Convoy organizers issue a statement saying they plan to remain in Ottawa “as long as it takes” for all COVID-19 mandates to end

Ottawa Police Service Deputy Chief Steve Bell says at a press briefing the remaining protesters are “highly volatile” and that activities have shifted away from a protest to an occupation

GoFundMe suspends the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser for a second time

FEB. 3, 2022

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced the RCMP has approved all requests from the Ottawa Police Service to address the convoy

Convoy organizers hold a press conference where they decried being painted as “racists, misogynists…and even terrorists”

One of the leaders of the convoy Tamara Lich says through a lawyer that the convoy has provided GoFundMe with plans for the funds raised

A second blockade in Alberta in Milk River appears, close to the one near Coutts

FEB. 4, 2022

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expresses support for the trucker convoy, calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic”

GoFundMe takes down the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser page, saying it violated its terms of service. At the time, the fundraiser had reached more than $10 million

A $9.8 million class-action lawsuit is filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents against the protest over incessant truck honking

Ottawa police announce they are enacting a “surge and contain” strategy moving forward

FEB. 5, 2022

U.S. Republicans promise to investigate GoFundMe’s decision to pull the plug on the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser

Solidarity protests take place over the weekend in Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax and New Brunswick

FEB. 6, 2022

A state of emergency is declared in Ottawa by Mayor Jim Watson

Ottawa police seize more than 3,000 litres of fuel from protesters, according to demonstrators

FEB. 7, 2022

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson requests an additional 1,800 officers in a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Trudeau, calling the protest a “siege”

Ottawa city council votes to ask the province to bring legislation to be able to charge the protesters for the costs of damages caused by the demonstrations

An injunction is granted for 10 days in the class-action lawsuit against the convoy by Ottawa residents to stop the incessant honking

Trudeau addresses the House of Commons at an emergency debate requested by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

A blockage is erected in Windsor, Ont., at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit

Protest organizers say at an “emergency press conference” they want to form a coalition of opposition parties with the Governor General of Canada

FEB. 8, 2022