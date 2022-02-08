Advertisement
'Freedom Convoy' protest: How did we get here?
Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022 12:42PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 8, 2022 12:42PM EST
The so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has paralyzed Ottawa for days, making parts of the nation’s capital inaccessible and forcing some businesses to close.
CTVNews.ca looks at the key events and dates that led to the demonstration.
JAN. 14, 2022
- A GoFundMe fundraiser is started for the “Freedom Convoy 2022” by organizers Tamara Lich and BJ Dichter
JAN. 15, 2022
- The trucker vaccine mandate comes into force that requires all travellers to be fully vaccinated before crossing the Canada-U.S. border
- In a statement, convoy organizers say they came to the decision that the government “crossed a line” with the COVID-19 vaccine passport and vaccine mandates, announcing they plan to travel to Ottawa
JAN. 22, 2022
- The U.S. begins barring unvaccinated truck drivers from Canada and Mexico as the country’s vaccine mandate comes into effect
JAN. 23, 2022
- The Canadian Trucking Alliance condemns the planned protests 24 hours before a convoy of truckers left British Columbia en route to Ottawa
JAN. 24, 2022
- One of the arms of the convoy passes through Regina
JAN. 25, 2022
- Another convoy segment passes through Kenora, Ont.
- GoFundMe suspends the “Freedom Convoy 2022” fundraiser for the first time to give organizers time to provide a plan for the distribution of funds
JAN. 26, 2022
- Segments of the convoy enter Ontario from the Manitoba border
JAN. 27, 2022
- GoFundMe releases an initial $1 million to the truckers from their fundraiser
- A segment of the convoy passes through the Greater Toronto Area
JAN. 28, 2022
- A new convoy passes through Quebec and plans to head to Parliament Hill for Jan. 29
- Nova Scotia bans gatherings along the Trans-Canada Highway between the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Border in relation to the convoy protests
- Some members of the convoy begin arriving in Ottawa and blocking major streets in the downtown core
JAN. 29, 2022
- The main rally for the convoy takes place
- Police estimate approximately 3,000 trucks and up to 15,000 protesters took part
- Hateful and anti-Semitic imagery is seen in the crowd, including yellow stars, the Confederate flag and swastikas
- Widespread condemnation is voiced on some of the protesters behaviours, including harassing a homeless shelter, dancing on the National War Memorial, putting flags and signs on the Terry Fox statue, and public urination on national monuments
- Former U.S. president Donald Trump praises the convoy in Ottawa while addressing supporters in Texas
JAN. 30, 2022
- Ottawa Police Service launched a criminal investigation into the desecration of the National War Memorial and the Terry Fox statue
- A blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing shuts down access to the U.S.-Canada border in solidarity with the main convoy in Ottawa
JAN. 31, 2022
- Parliament resumes after the holidays
- Ottawa paramedics confirm protesters threw rocks at an ambulance and used racial slurs against a paramedic, leading to a police escort being provided for all further calls for safety
- Protesters host speeches on Parliament Hill
- Trudeau delivers fiery remarks in a national address saying “we are not intimidated”
FEB. 1, 2022
- Ottawa police set up a hotline for crimes related to the protest, including hate crimes, and announced two people were arrested and charged in connection with incidents that took place over the Jan. 29 weekend
- Ottawa residents report being challenged, harassed and threatened with violence by protesters
FEB. 2, 2022
- Freedom Convoy organizers issue a statement saying they plan to remain in Ottawa “as long as it takes” for all COVID-19 mandates to end
- Ottawa Police Service Deputy Chief Steve Bell says at a press briefing the remaining protesters are “highly volatile” and that activities have shifted away from a protest to an occupation
- GoFundMe suspends the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser for a second time
FEB. 3, 2022
- Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced the RCMP has approved all requests from the Ottawa Police Service to address the convoy
- Convoy organizers hold a press conference where they decried being painted as “racists, misogynists…and even terrorists”
- One of the leaders of the convoy Tamara Lich says through a lawyer that the convoy has provided GoFundMe with plans for the funds raised
- A second blockade in Alberta in Milk River appears, close to the one near Coutts
FEB. 4, 2022
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump expresses support for the trucker convoy, calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “far left lunatic”
- GoFundMe takes down the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser page, saying it violated its terms of service. At the time, the fundraiser had reached more than $10 million
- A $9.8 million class-action lawsuit is filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents against the protest over incessant truck honking
- Ottawa police announce they are enacting a “surge and contain” strategy moving forward
FEB. 5, 2022
- U.S. Republicans promise to investigate GoFundMe’s decision to pull the plug on the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser
- Solidarity protests take place over the weekend in Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax and New Brunswick
FEB. 6, 2022
- A state of emergency is declared in Ottawa by Mayor Jim Watson
- Ottawa police seize more than 3,000 litres of fuel from protesters, according to demonstrators
FEB. 7, 2022
- Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson requests an additional 1,800 officers in a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Trudeau, calling the protest a “siege”
- Ottawa city council votes to ask the province to bring legislation to be able to charge the protesters for the costs of damages caused by the demonstrations
- An injunction is granted for 10 days in the class-action lawsuit against the convoy by Ottawa residents to stop the incessant honking
- Trudeau addresses the House of Commons at an emergency debate requested by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
- A blockage is erected in Windsor, Ont., at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit
- Protest organizers say at an “emergency press conference” they want to form a coalition of opposition parties with the Governor General of Canada
FEB. 8, 2022
- Ottawa police estimate approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remain in the red demonstration zone of the downtown core
- Liberal MP Joel Lightbound holds a press conference on Parliament Hill speaking out against Canadian COVID-19 policies
