Poland wants allies to 'remain engaged' in Ukraine war: Canadian ambassador

Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state
Michigan's presidential primary on Tuesday will offer a serious test of U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to navigate dissent within the Democratic Party over his response to Israel's war with Hamas. The leading Republican in the White House race, former president Donald Trump, is looking for another primary win that would add to his sweep of the early-voting states and move him that much closer to becoming his party's nominee.